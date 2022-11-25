One of the BEST gaming laptops is a huge $800 off with this Black Friday Razer deal

Great Black Friday deals on gaming laptops are always exciting, as they offer an opportunity to get a powerful and portable gaming rig for a significant discount. This year, one of the finest deals available is for the excellent Razer Blade 14.

The Razer Blade 14 is without a doubt one of Razer's best gaming laptops, as like the popular Razer Blade 15, it features both top-notch specs and a gorgeous design and aesthetic. We were big fans of the device when we reviewed it last year, and we still wholeheartedly recommend it now thanks to how much it gets right.

Right now, you can get a Razer Blade 14 for just $1,999.99 instead of its regular $2,799.99 asking price on Amazon, which is a pretty crazy steal on a top-of-the-line gaming laptop like this.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Spec Razer Blade 14 Operating System Windows 10 Home (free upgrade to Windows 11 included) Processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Memory 16GB DDR4 Storage 1TB SSD Display 14-inch QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz Ports 2x USB-A, 2x USB-C, 1x HDMI 2.1 Camera Windows Hello-compatible 720p IR camera Audio THX Spatial Audio, 3.5mm headset jack Battery 61.6Wh Wireless Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 0.66 x 8.66 x 12.59 inches (16.8 mm x 220 mm x 319.7 mm) Weight 1.78kg (3.92 lbs)

With its Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3080, and 16GB of RAM, this particular Razer Blade 14 is more than performant enough to crush games at its display's sharp 1440p resolution. Also, since the display has a high refresh rate of 165Hz, you can expect plenty of buttery smooth frame rates.

For storage, you get a full 1TB of space, which is plenty for most Steam, Epic Games, and GOG game libraries. The Blade 14 also offers dual USB-A, dual USB-C, 3.5mm audio, and an HDMI 2.1 slot for ports, making it easy to hook up peripherals (don't miss these Black Friday deals on Razer accessories). Other features include a Windows Hello-compatible camera, support for both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and THX Spatial Audio.

The design of the Blade 14 is also gorgeous, featuring plenty of sleek surfaces, clean edges, and a whole lot of customizable RGB. The keyboard and trackpad are comfortable to use, too, ensuring a great gaming experience.

Overall, this is simply one of the best portable gaming rigs around, and if you've been looking for sweet Black Friday gaming laptop deals to take advantage of, you should definitely pull the trigger on this one. It's one of the best discounts on the Razer Blade 14 I've ever seen, and it's also easily one of the craziest gaming laptop deals available this Black Friday in general.