Save up to an insane 75% off these wicked Razer accessories this week for Black Friday

It's Black Friday week! That means some of the best Black Friday deals are live and ready for you to take advantage of, including a whole load of awesome deals from Razer! Keyboards, mice, controllers, and even Razer's smart glasses are all up for sale, with the glasses on sale a whopping 75% off retail price. That's just $49!

Top Razer Deal for Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Razer Anzu Glasses | $ 199 $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These smart glasses from Razer feature built-in microphones and speakers and allow you to play media, manage calls, and use your smartphones voice assistant using built-in touch controls. They also filter out blue light, and have polarized lenses built-in. At full price, these are a hard buy, but at 75% off, it's a no brainer.

75% off anything is a big saving, but when it's a pair of smart glasses, it's really hard to pass up that offer. Wearable technology is the future, and when it's available to buy at just $50, down from $200, it's hard to say no.

Best Razer Keyboard Deals for Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL | $ 139 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The tournament edition of the Razer BlackWidow offers a tenkeyless layout with the choice of Razer's orange, green, or yellow switches offering a variety of tactile keys. It also features Razer's trademarked "Chroma" functionality, which enables RGB colors which can sync with other Chroma enabled devices.

(opens in new tab) Razer Ornata V2 | $99 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This gaming keyboard features hybrid mechanical switches, Chrome RGB capabilities with individually backlit keys, and a detachable plush wrist rest. It's a great foray into the world of gaming keyboard and is fully customizable. For 40% off, it's a no brainer.

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman Mini | $129 $79 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Looking for a keyboard that takes up a little space on your desk as possible? The Huntsman Mini from Razer offers just that, with a 60% key layout that cuts out the function row and number pad. It can be had with Analog, Clicky, or Linear switches, and features Chroma RGB functionality too!

Razer made a name for itself through its incredible gaming keyboard, so it's great to see some of its best keyboard on sale for Black Friday. The Huntsman Mini and BlackWidow TE are two fantastic choices, and for the savings you can make on them, are totally worth their price right now.

Best Razer Mice Deals for Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk Ultimate | $7 9 $169 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This wireless mouse from Razer is designed with gamers in mind. It comes with a charging dock included for quick and convenient charging, a high-resolution 20K DPI optical sensor, 100 hours of batter life, and of course, Chroma RGB capabilities.

(opens in new tab) Razer Deathadder V2 Pro | $ 129 $58 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Another wireless gaming mouse from Razer, but with more programmable buttons! This one has a total of 8 buttons that you can configure to do whatever you like. It also has a high-res 20K DPI optical sensor, 70Hr battery life, Chroma RGB, and a "fine-tuned scroll wheel with tactility."

(opens in new tab) Razer Viper Ultimate | $149 $74 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Viper Ultimate from Razer is a lightweight wireless gaming mouse, which comes with an RGB enabled charging dock, 20K optical sensor, 8 programmable buttons, 70 hours of battery life, and comes in at just 74 grams, all designed with esport gamers in mind.

What comes after the keyboard? Well, it's the mouse of course! In addition to Razer's excellent keyboard, they also make great gaming mice which are also on sale for Black Friday. Everything from the incredibly light Viper Ultimate at just 74 grams, to the all out Basalisk Ultimate with its 20K DPI optical sensor, 100 hours of battery life, and included charging dock.

Best Razer Headset Deals for Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Ultimate | $129 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These headphones offer a premium audio experience for gamers. Featuring THX 7/1 spatial surround sound capabilities, a retractable active noise cancelling mic, a premium aluminum and steel frame, and RGB Chroma functionality for the ultimate gaming headset.

(opens in new tab) Razer Opus | $199 $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're looking for something that's great outside of the gaming sphere, the Razer Opus is a great choice. Featuring active noise cancelling, THX audio tuning, up to 40 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and an included carrying case, these are great for travel and on the go listening.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X | $99 $49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Barracuda X is a wireless gaming headset, which are also pretty light. Coming in at 250 grams and featuring 20 hours of battery life, an ergonomic design, and is cross compatible between PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, and Android. All that for 50% off!

Razer has some of the best headsets on the market for gamers, including the Kraken Ultimate, deemed by many as an excellent headset with THX spatial audio, a built-in noise cancelling microphone, and RGB capabilities. On the flipside, Razer also has the Opus, which are a pair of general purpose headphones with active noise cancelling, great for traveling as they include a carrying case.

Best Razer Controller Deals for Black Friday

(opens in new tab) Razer Kishi for Android | $89 $44 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Razer Kishi is one of the best mobile controllers for cloud gaming experiences on the market, and it's 50% off right now! Compatible with Android and USB-C devices, the Razer Kishi enhances the cloud gaming experience through Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, and more. It even works with local Android games.

(opens in new tab) Razer Wolverine V2 | $149 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Razer's Wolverine V2 controller for Xbox and PC offers remappable buttons and triggers, and features mecha-tactile buttons and D-pad for a more clicky gaming experience. The triggers also feature stop-switches for faster firing, and of course, it also features RGB lighting.

Not a keyboard and mouse gamer? Razer also has controllers for smartphones and consoles, including the Razer Kishi, which is considered to be one of the best smartphone controllers on the market and attaches to either side of your phone and provides a comfortable gaming experience, either powered by the cloud or games locally on your phone.