Razer is practically giving this behemoth of a gaming laptop away by shaving off $1000 and giving you a FREE $200 gift card

For Cyber Monday, Razer is ramping up into a frenzy trying to get us to part from our cash for its laptops, offering up to 40% off a bunch of its best gaming laptops and throwing in a $200 gift card to sweeten the deal. Let's get to the point: This laptop isn't cheap by any stretch of the imagination, BUT if you are looking for the best and most reliable gaming performance on the go and in a stylish form, the Razer Blade 17 is your go-to, and right now not only can you get it for $1,999.99 at Razer with a free $200 Razer gift card to take it. Seriously. This is an ultra-luxe laptop, a treat-yourself laptop, and if you're going to take the plunge, get it now.

Razer Blade 17 — RTX 3070 Ti | was $3,399.99 now $1,999.99 at Razer w/ free $200 Razer gift card The Blade 17 was the pinnacle of Razer's lineup last year, packing a massive 17.3-inch 16:9 display with a QHD 1440p resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. Here, you're also getting an Intel Core i9-12900H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The Blade 17 is currently 41% off and also comes with that $200 gift card freebie.

✅Great for: Those who want a true desktop replacement with a gargantuan screen. This isn't the most powerful Blade 17 configuration, but there's still enough firepower here to play any PC game at high to max settings.



❌Avoid if: The stunning 240Hz QHD display, while impressive, does draw on the battery life, so if using unplugged for a length of time is important to you, there are better options with less powerful displays. 💰Price check: $1,999.99 at Best Buy w/ no gift card



👀Alternative deal: Razer Blade 15 $2099.99 with $200 gift card (new processer and GPU, but smaller and slightly slower display)

A huge saving on one of the greatest gaming laptops

The Razer Blade 17 is the behemoth of gaming laptops (Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Blade 17, renowned for its status as one of the best gaming laptops, is currently available at an irresistible price of $1999.99, down from its original $3399.99 MSRP. This deal is a substantial discount and includes a complimentary $200 Razer gift card, providing an extra incentive for gamers looking to buy more stuff for their gaming setup, perhaps one of the many other Razer accessories on sale for Black Friday. Razer's laptops have consistently set the bar for premium gaming machines, known for their top-notch build quality and innovative design, and this limited-time offer makes it more accessible than ever.

While newer models have succeeded the Razer Blade 17 (2022), its hardware remains robust, offering exceptional power to handle the latest PC games effortlessly. Beyond its boasts as a gaming beast, this laptop excels in productivity and creative tasks, showcasing Razer's commitment to creating versatile machines. The 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and the RTX 3070 Ti GPU deliver impressive performance, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

The laptop's design, primarily unchanged from the previous years, speaks volumes about its near-perfection. The T6 CNC aluminum chassis, milled from a single block for durability, provides a rigid and sturdy feel. Despite its weight, the laptop's minimalist styling, featuring the iconic Razer logo and per-key Razer Chroma backlighting, ensures an aesthetic appeal that doesn't compromise functionality. The fingerprint-resistant coating adds a practical touch, so you don't need to clean it constantly.

We're so confident you'll love this laptop, we let Razer use our quote on it. (Image credit: Razer)

The 17-inch display steals the spotlight with its remarkable video and image quality. The 240Hz QHD panel, covering 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, delivers vibrant colors, excellent contrast, and sharp detail. While the laptop's keyboard may lack some features found in other 17-inch gaming laptops, its generously sized keycaps and clicky, responsive keys make for a satisfying typing experience. The centrally located precision trackpad adds to the overall user-friendly design.

The Razer Blade 17 boasts an impressive array of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 ports for enhanced connectivity and faster data transfer rates. The laptop's Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities further contribute to its status as one of the fastest laptops for wireless connectivity in 2022.

In summary, the Razer Blade 17 at $1999.99 with a $200 gift card is a killer deal for gamers and power users. Its impeccable design, powerful hardware, and versatile features make it a standout choice, even considering its comparatively short battery life. For those seeking a premium gaming experience with a substantial discount and additional perks, this Razer Blade 17 deal is hard to resist. Honestly, I can't believe Razer is offering to cut the price AND throw in that gift card.