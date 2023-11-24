The Razer gaming laptop I use all the time is $1500 off right now — and it's got an RTX 3080 Ti under the hood

The gaming laptop market has only grown more competitive over the years, but despite fierce opposition, one device that's arguably remained top dog through it all is the Razer Blade 15. Its incredible design, excellent performance, and gorgeous display have all solidified it as the best gaming laptop I've ever used (and still use all the time), and thanks to Black Friday, you can get one that's equipped with a beefy RTX 3080 Ti for just $2,099.99 at Razer. That's a massive $1,500 markdown, and on top of it, you'll also get a $200 Razer gift card you can use to get some quality accessories to pair with your Blade.

Razer Blade 15 — Core i7-12800H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 3080 Ti | was $3,699.99 now $2,099.99 at Razer Save a massive $1,500 on the gaming laptop I use all the time, and one of the best ones ever made. This model of the sleek and robust clamshell has a top 12th Gen Intel CPU, the mighty RTX 3080 Ti, and plenty of memory and storage under the hood, along with a gorgeous QHD 240Hz screen and slick RGB lighting.

✅Perfect for: Gamers in need of a sturdy and well-built gaming laptop capable of delivering top performance ❌Avoid if: You're on a budget, need a very bright screen, or you're looking for long-lasting battery life 👍Price check: $2,199.97 at Amazon (FHD 360Hz)

More great Black Friday deals

Save big on one of the best ever gaming laptops

The Razer Blade 15 in all of its glory. (Image credit: Amazon)

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12800H Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti RAM 32GB DDR5-4800 MHz Storage 1TB SSD Display 15.6-inch QHD (2560x1440), 240Hz

As someone who both travels twice a year to visit family for a month or two and plays and writes about games for a living, it was important that I got my hands on a quality gaming laptop with a top-notch display and the performance to match. A few years back I ended up going with the Razer Blade 15 during a Black Friday sale that had discounts similar to the ones Razer is offering now, and ever since, I've been in love with the device.

The SKU I got is a bit of an older one with an 11th Gen Intel CPU and an RTX 3070 graphics card, but for nearly the same price I paid, you'll be enjoying the power of a 12th Gen Core i7-12800H and an RTX 3080 Ti with this deal. That's more than enough horsepower to push to 144 FPS and beyond at 1440p resolution with high/ultra settings, especially since it's paired with 32GB of DDR5 memory. And as a result, these specs are a perfect fit for the sharp 240Hz QHD (2560x1440) panel that this model comes with.

Speaking of that display, it's gorgeous, with a rich color gamut that makes whatever you're playing look absolutely stellar. The brightness could be a bit better, but as long as you're using the laptop indoors (which you should be, as you'll want to be plugged in for peak performance) and the screen isn't getting blasted by direct sunlight, you won't have any issues. Notably, should you prefer maximizing FPS over a higher resolution, there's a FHD 360Hz version on sale for $2,199.99 at Razer with identical internals.

In terms of design, the Blade 15's is fantastic, owing to Razer honing it over time like a blacksmith carefully forging a perfect sword. All of its hardware is packed into a chassis that's only 17mm thick, its bezels are extremely narrow, and on the whole, the laptop is incredibly sleek and clean. The keyboard is comfortable as well, and there's also plenty of ports for peripherals, including a Thunderbolt 4 slot, a pair of USB-Cs, and three USB-A ports. And, this being a Razer product, you can look forward to bright and snazzy RGB keyboard lighting that's customizable through the Razer Synapse 3 software.

Ultimately, the Blade 15 has stood tall as one of the best gaming laptops for years, and this discount on a 3080 Ti-equipped version of it is one of the best Razer Black Friday deals — especially with that sweet $200 gift card Razer is throwing in. Make sure to check that link out if you do end up getting the Blade, as we've rounded up the best Razer accessory deals you can buy to get as much out of that gift card as you can. I strongly recommend picking up both a mouse and a headset.