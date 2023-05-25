Razer's ridiculous discounts slash over $1,000 off the Blade 15 and Blade 17

It's Gaming Week at the Razer Store on Amazon. That means you can save big on gaming laptops and accessories. It's worth browsing the entire sale to see if anything sticks out for your particular gaming setup, but the Razer Blade 15 offers some of the biggest savings.

The biggest savings, at least by percentage, is the model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It's discounted to $2,000, which is a savings of $1,000 (33%).

While those internals are now one generation old, they are still powerful enough to handle the best PC games. Your favorite titles should look great as well on the QHD display with a refresh rate of 240Hz.

Razer Blade 15 | $2,000 at Amazon This model of the Razer Blade 15 has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and 1 TB of storage. It also features a QHD display with a refresh rate of 240Hz.

Razer Blade 17 | $2,000 at Amazon With an RTX 3070 Ti and 12th Gen Intel Core i7, this 17-inch gaming laptop is a beast you can take on the go. You can save $1,200 on it right now as part of Razer's Gaming Week.

When the Blade 15 launched, it was the only gaming laptop on the market with a 240Hz QHD display. Paired with its 1ms response time, the screen of the Blade 15 is a lovely canvas for fast gameplay.

If you want portable power in a bigger laptop, the Razer Blade 17 is also discounted right now. The model with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and RTX 3070 Ti is on sale for 38% off, bringing its price from $3,200 to $2,000.

If you prefer to have the latest tech, the Razer Blade 18 launched earlier this year. While it isn't discounted right now, it is a powerful and stunning piece of hardware. It runs on up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA RTX 4090.