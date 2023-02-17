Save $200 on Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 with a 256GB SSD for the price of 128GB

Microsoft's lovely laptop is available for a massive, temporary discount.

Microsoft impressed in our Surface Laptop Go 2 review, proving the ultra-compact portable machine to be a capable budget machine with a premium feel. Usually available as an affordable 128GB model and a 256GB upgrade, the latter has been temporarily discounted by a whopping $200 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) for its platinum-colored offering. It's the same spec as the sample we tested at launch, praising its fantastic keyboard and capable 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is what I use for work here at Windows Central, handling my day-to-day duties at my desk or on the move. I typed up this article with its comfortable keyboard, lacking only a backlight. If you're regularly working in a dim environment, it's likely the only downside to this otherwise sleek and capable machine. Weighing a touch over a kilogram means it's easy enough to slip into a bag and take out of the house with me whenever I need to write up huge deals like this, plus onboard Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 keep me wirelessly connected.

At $600, this lightweight beauty is an absolute steal and the best Microsoft Surface for any students or remote workers looking for casual use on the go. Naturally, you get a touch screen built into its 12.5-inch panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio capable of a 1536x1024p resolution, another bargain for a laptop in this price bracket. It's not intended to be a gaming machine or designed for intense video editing, but some lighter, casual flings in creative tasks are still possible; I edit photos daily on this thing for articles.

Don't skip this opportunity to grab the improved version of this budget laptop from Microsoft, especially since it launched with an $800 MSRP. A 256GB PCIe solid-state drive for the same price as its entry and mid-range models offering only 128GB is not to be missed!

