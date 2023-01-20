Save as much as $300 on the Surface Laptop 5 at Microsoft

Upgrade to the Surface Laptop 5 today and you can save off basically every configuration, including both the least and most expensive options. Grab a new Surface Laptop 5 for as little as $899.99 today (opens in new tab) through the Microsoft store, which is $100 off what it was going for just a few days ago. The more advanced the internals, the more you can save with the $2,400 15-inch version on sale for just $2,099.99. That's the largest discount in this sale.

Read Zac Bowden's long-term review of the Surface Laptop 5 published just a few days ago. Bowden gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and said it's "great to use, with good battery life, great performance, and a good screen." He lamented the lack of innovation in the exterior design, but as long as the insides are new and improved it still makes for a great machine.

At its most basic level, the Laptop 5 comes with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. It also has a 13.5-inch screen with a PixelSense touch display and 2256 x 1504 pixel resolution. Of course there are a ton of options for expanding on all of those, and you can choose from a variety of colors as well. Upgrade to a 15-inch screen, as much as 32GB RAM, and even a 1TB SSD if you prefer.

All versions of the Surface Laptop 5 use Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. It's not a bad way to go, but it does limit you if you're into more advanced gaming options. In that case, you may want to check our roundup of inexpensive gaming laptops, which includes a variety of laptops in a bunch of different price ranges all with dedicated graphics cards.