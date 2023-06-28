Save $300 off the BEST Windows 2-in-1 laptop with an exquisite 2.8K 90Hz OLED display (Oh, and amazing audio)

What you need to know

The Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 is one of the very best laptops from 2022.

It offers fast read and write speeds and features the powerful 12th Gen Intel processor along with the Iris Xe graphics card.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 open-box purchases are currently $300 off at Best Buy.



Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Gen 7 (Image credit: Future) MSRP: $2,189.99

Sale price: $1,199.99

CPU: Intel 12th Generation Core i7 Evo Platform

GPU: Iris Xe Graphics

RAM: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 14" WQHD+ 90Hz OLED

Battery: 8 - 10 hrs

Leading up to Prime Day deals, which will take place July 11 - July 12, one of our very favorite laptops is on sale at Best Buy for $300 off. As our own Daniel Rubino said in his Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 review, this very well could be the best OLED 2-in-1 laptop of 2022. It's not just one of the best Lenovo laptops, but one of the best options, period.

Technically, Lenovo has a newer model out, but the ONLY difference is the 13th Gen Intel processor instead of the 12th Gen. But, since we have both in-house here, we can say that there is no significant difference in performance, or other features, making this a better value. Plus, being a year older makes it cost less than the newest version.

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 features the powerful Intel 12th Gen series processors and the Iris Xe graphics card to handle a wide range of programs. It also has a stunning WQHD+ 90Hz OLED display that provides a vibrant range of colors in crisp detail.

As far as ports go, it has everything you need to connect a variety of devices with its two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A 3.2 port, and USB-C port. Thanks to its flexible 2-in-1 build, it also works well as a tablet and even comes with the Precision Pen 2 for easy writing or drawing.

Did we mention the center hinge is a powerful, dedicated sound bar that gives outstanding audio blasted at your face for true immersion?

One of the reasons that we loved this laptop so much was because of how well it performed in our testing. It offers fast read speeds of 6,561 MB/s with write speeds of 4,374 MB/s allowing it to load programs or save data very quickly. It also does a decent job with gaming thanks to the Iris Xe graphics card, which is a wonderful thing since purchasing from Best Buy automatically nets you three months of Xbox Game Pass.

We cannot say enough about this laptop and highly recommend it to anyone looking for a fantastic one at an amazing price.