Save $300 on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop during the Intel Gamer Days sale

Intel Gamer Days is still going strong. We've already rounded up a lot of the landing pages and some of the better sales you can find. However, there are individual deals like this one that definitely stand apart. You'll want to act fast, too, since the Intel Gamer Days sale is limited in time, and Razer's deals especially tend to expire or sell out.

Grab the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for a low price of $2,299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $300 off its regular price, and this is not a laptop that drops in price very often.

The Razer Blade 15 is a laptop Richard Devine once said "comes close to perfection" in his review. The one on sale here today is actually an updated version with even better specifications.

You'll get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. It also includes a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card for gaming. It also has a 15.6-inch display that has 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which means your games and media are going to look fantastic.

Some other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports for fast data transfers. The Razer Blade 15 has improved thermal performance as well, as the older models ran a lot hotter and the updated ones have Vapor Chamber Cooling to help dissipate heat.

You can customize the lighting on the laptop, and even sync it with your other Razer gear or even third party gear, thanks to Razer Chroma. The THX Spatial Audio ensures some amazing audio immersion blasting from the speakers, too.