Save hundreds on laptops, gaming PCs, and more in HP's 4th of July sale

The 4th of July is always a great time to save on tech, mostly because it has been a couple of months since the last big sale (Memorial Day). So a lot of retailers push out huge weekend-long sales that benefit you. HP's 4th of July sale is going on right now and the sale boasts savings up to 70% off. Plus you can use the code 10JULY4HP to save even more on already discounted items, although this code only works on certain things.

For example, the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card is on sale for $1,099.99 because of the sale, and that's $300 off what it would normally go for. With the code 10JULY4HP, you can get that price down even more to $989.99.

HP also loves to include bundle prices during sales like this. If you were to buy that HP Victus desktop, you could also get a brand new HyperX keyboard for 50% off if you buy one at the same time. Or get an extra 5% off any other accessory like a mouse.

Looking for an awesome new laptop? Grab one of our favorites for Windows, the HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop. With HP's 4th of July sale, you can get this version on sale for as low as $949.99 thanks to a discounted price of $1,049.99 and the code 10JULY4HP that knocks another $100 off. That's an insane deal for a model that can sell as high as $1,520.

The Spectre x360 includes an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor with up to 5.0GHz speeds, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive with NVMe tech, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. It has a media card reader, a built-in 720p webcam, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports in addition to other ports. It also looks fantastic with a 13.5-inch display with 1920 x 1280 pixel resolution, an IPS panel, and full touchscreen support.

There are so many ways to save we couldn't list them all, so be sure to check out the full sale before these deals disappear.