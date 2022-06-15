Check out this new $40 Surface Pen alternative from Adonit

What you need to know

Adonit just announced its Neo Ink stylus for Surface devices.

The Adonit Neo Ink works with Surface Book, Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, and other Surface hardware.

It attaches magnetically, supports tilt, palm rejection, and pressure sensitivity, and has programmable shortcut buttons.

The Adonit Neo Ink stylus is available starting today for $51.

Microsoft Surface enthusiasts may have a new option when it comes to the best Surface Pen alternatives. Adonit just announced its Neo Ink stylus, which is compatible with a wide range of Surface hardware. While we'll have to get our hands on the pen to fully judge it, the specs and design of the device seem quite promising.

The Adonit Neo Ink works with Surface Pro (3-8), Surface Book (1-3), Surface Go (1-2), Surface Studio (1-2), Surface Laptop (1-2), and Surface 3. There's a chance that it would work with other devices, but we've only included what the product's listing shows.

The Neo Ink magnetically attaches to Surface hardware. You can use the pen while it's charging through USB-C, though that would likely feel awkward due to balance issues. Adonit claims 100 hours of battery life off a full charge of the Neo Ink.

Like Microsoft's own Surface Pen, the Adonit Neo Ink supports 4,096 levels of pressure, tilt, and pressure sensitivity. Adonit's new stylus also includes programmable shortcut buttons and support for palm rejection.

(Image credit: Adonit)

The Adonit Neo Ink is available starting today for $51.