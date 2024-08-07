The ASUS TUF Gaming A14 is one of the first PCs with AMD's AI chip that beats Intel and Qualcomm — here's how to get your hands on the PC and its 50 TOPS of NPU power

AMD unveiled its new Ryzen AI 300 mobile processors back in June, and now you can get your hands on a laptop powered by the most powerful new processor from the family. The ASUS TUF Gaming A14 pairs the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and its 50 TOPS of neural processing power with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. The laptop also features a 165Hz QHD+ display, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. You can buy the ASUS TUF Gaming A14 starting today through Antonline for $1,799.99.

Currently, Antonline is the only company selling this brand-new laptop.

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 | $1,799.99 at Antonline This gaming laptop is one of the first to feature an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor. That chip has Zen 5 CPU cores, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and 50 TOPS of neural processing power. The ASUS TUF Gaming A14 also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. In simple terms, the laptop can handle demanding PC games.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a powerful gaming laptop powered by AMD's latest processor. ❌Avoid if: You prefer an Intel-powered gaming PC or want an AI PC that uses a Qualcomm chip.

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 for gaming

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 has 50 TOPS of neural processing power, beating out competition from Intel and Qualcomm. (Image credit: AMD)

ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (2024) CPU: Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

GPU: Up to NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU (100W)

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-7500MHz

SSD: Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Display: Up to 14 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+), 165Hz, 16:10, 400 nits, G-Sync

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Ports: USB4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio

Battery: 73Wh

Weight: 3.2 pounds (1.46kg)

On the same day that AMD unveiled its new processors, ASUS announced the TUF Gaming A14. The laptop is powered by the new Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, so it should handle the best PC games. The TUF Gaming A14's 14-inch display has a 2560 x 1600 QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. That panel also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC.

ASUS managed to keep the weight of the TUF Gaming 14 down, at least in the realm of gaming laptops. The TUF Gaming 14 weighs 3.2 lbs (1.46 kg). That's quite respectable, especially given the internals of the gaming PC and its 73Wh battery.

The star of the show is the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 inside. That chip is part of AMD's long-rumored and now-available "Strix Point" lineup. The processor has Zen 5 CPU cores, RDNA 3.5 graphics, and an XDNA 2 Neural Processing Unit (NPU). That NPU offers an impressive 50 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second) of power, which is more than the power of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus chips (45 TOPS).

Specifically, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 has 12 cores and 24 threads, with those cores being split into four standard Zen 5 and eight Zen 5c. The latter of those core types are smaller Zen cores that are more efficient.

AMD touted the AI capabilities of its new chip, which should be able to handle features like Windows Studio Effects and Live Captions easily. Over time, more developers, including game developers, will leverage the AI capabilities of PCs like the TUF Gaming 14 and its Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

But you don't have to wait for developers to optimize games for AI to get a solid gaming experience on the TUF Gaming 14. The laptop's specs are more than enough to handle demanding PC games right now.