The HP Spectre x360 16 is under $1,000 for the holidays

The holidays are an excellent time to pick up some new gadgets. If you're on the hunt for one of the best Windows laptops, an ongoing deal for the HP Spectre x360 16 is worth a look. The convertible laptop is down to a penny under $1,000, which is a savings of $650.

The HP Spectre x360 16 features a 3K+ (3,072 x 1,920) display. That screen is anti-reflective and is made with Corning Gorilla Glas NBT for durability. It has thin bezels that maximize its screen size within the laptop's frame. Despite the large display, the laptop is only 14.09 inches (35.8 cm) wide.

The specific model that's on sale for $1,000 has an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 512GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. That 12th Gen Intel CPU is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

With a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU and Intel Iris Xe graphics, the HP Spectre x360 16 should be able to handle day-to-day computing and getting work done on the go. There's also a version with Intel Arc A370M graphics if you'd like to go down that route.

When you're on the go, you'll be able to charge that laptop's battery quickly. HP Fast Charge supports powering the laptop from 0-50% in around 45 minutes.

Our editor-in-chief Daniel Rubino reviewed the previous generation of the HP Spectre x360 16 earlier this year. That laptop has a similar design to the one that's currently discounted through Best Buy, though HP's latest version has newer internals.