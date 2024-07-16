This deal knocks $400 off Microsoft's only Surface laptop that can ACTUALLY game

There are countless laptops on sale this week for Amazon Prime Day, but most of them won't be as unique or cool looking as the Surface Laptop Studio 2. This is Microsoft's "flagship" high-end laptop, designed for creative professionals who find themselves rendering high-resolution video, 3D modeling, data crunching, and drawing.

It's also the only Surface laptop on the market with a dedicated GPU, making it the best Surface you can buy right now for gaming. Because of that, we think this deal that shaves $400 off its usual price is one you shouldn't pass up, especially if you need a versatile device that's good for both laptop and touch usage.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 | was $2,399.99 now $1,999.99 at Best Buy



The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is Microsoft's "most powerful" laptop, in the GPU department at least. With an Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and an NVIDIA RTX 4050, this is the only Surface laptop that can realistically game.

✅Perfect for: Creative professionals, video rendering, animation, data crunching, gaming. ❌Avoid it if: You want a thin and light laptop for lightweight workloads or long battery life. 💰Price check: $1999.99 at Amazon

Today's top Amazon Prime Day deals

Who should buy the Surface Laptop Studio?

Surface Laptop Studio 2's display. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Microsoft positions the Surface Laptop Studio line as its premiere laptop offering, above the standard Surface Laptop and budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go. It's the device for people who use Windows for intensive tasks, whether that be creative, gaming, scientific, or somewhere in between.

It's also Microsoft's most unique Surface product, featuring a form factor you've likely not seen from other Windows laptop makers. It's a 2-in-1 with a screen that can be pulled forward and laid over the keyboard deck, allowing you to draw on the screen at a comfortable angle.

That screen is excellent, too. It's a high-resolution 120Hz panel that supports pen and touch, and it looks beautiful. Plus, you're getting an excellent keyboard and haptic touchpad, one of the best on the market even.

Is the Surface Laptop Studio 2 good for gaming?

Because the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is Microsoft's only offering with a dedicated GPU, it's technically the best Surface you can buy for gaming. It features an NVIDIA RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, which is plenty powerful and capable at running most PC games at 1080p or 1440p with medium-high graphics settings at smooth frame rates.

So if you like the Surface aesthetic, or intend to use your Surface for more than just gaming (but still want to game,) the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is really your only choice if you specifically need a PC with this unique form factor. All the other Surface PCs on the market feature integrated graphics, which are not as powerful when it comes to gaming.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Windows Central is dedicated to rounding up the best tech deals throughout Amazon Prime Day, a two-day event running July 16 and 17 where Prime subscribers can save big money on popular products, including laptops, accessories, and more. Since we know it can be challenging to find the actual good deals, we've compiled a collection of the best Prime Day deals for you. This collection will be continuously updated, so keep checking back!