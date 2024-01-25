This Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is $1,000 less than a Surface Pro 9 with the same specs, but the deal ends soon

Dell made a major change when it released its recent XPS 13 2-in-1. Rather than being a convertible laptop with a keyboard and trackpad attached, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is a convertible tablet with a detachable keyboard and trackpad. The result is a beautiful tablet that can also act as a laptop. Thanks to a limited-time sale from Dell, you can pick up the XPS 13 2-in-1 for $300 off. That discount makes the PC much more of a bargain than the Surface Pro 9, which Dell already put to shame when it comes to pricing.

This deal on the XPS 13 2-in-1 ends early on January 26, 2024. Dell has a countdown timer on the top of its website to let you know how much longer the deal will be live.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a beautiful tablet that you can use as a PC with a folio keyboard (sold separately). Dell's convertible is a better bargain than the Surface Pro 9 any day of the year, but that's even more true thanks to a discount on the XPS 13 2-in-1.

One of the best Windows tablets

This model of the XPS 13 is a 2-in-1 that can act as a tablet or a laptop. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

While the XPS 13 2-in-1 is easy to compare to the Surface Pro 9 — and I do that below — the PC is impressive when viewed in a vacuum as well.

In our Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review, our Zachary Boddy said "the appeal of this laptop is that it's a tablet — a hybrid 2-in-1 optimized for use with touch and pen input. This device is perfect for casual consumption, creative work, and anything requiring as much form factor versatility as possible." Boddy added the "the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 oozes quality and class from every angle."

The XPS 13 2-in-1 has a beautiful symmetrical design, slim bezels, and is incredibly thin. Being a 2-in-1, the device can act as a standalone tablet or like a laptop with its folio keyboard. Unfortunately, that keyboard is sold separately and will cost you an extra $100.

While I'd consider the keyboard an essential accessory to get the most out of your XPS 13 2-in-1, the PC can be used as a tablet. In fact, it's one of the best Windows tablets. Most of the devices on that list are also 2-in-1s. If you're looking for a Windows tablet in 2024, you more than likely need to grab a keyboard of some sort.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 vs Surface Pro

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 across from the Surface Pro X, on which the Surface Pro 9's design is based. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

We have an entire piece breaking down Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 vs Surface Pro 9, so I won't rehash all of the details from that piece here. But one thing sticks out due to today's deal on the XPS 13 2-in-1. Dell's convertible PC already beats the Surface Pro 9 when it comes to price, even when the XPS 13 2-in-1 is not on sale. When you factor in Dell's current discount, you're looking at a $1,000 difference.

There are more affordable configurations of the Surface Pro 9 available, but when comparing like-for-like, the XPS 13 2-in-1 delivers the same level of internals for far less money. A Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage costs $1,199.99 right now. A Surface Pro 9 with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage will set you back $2,199.99 (!).

Even the discounted Surface Pro 9 with a 256GB SSD ($1,349.99) is more than the XPS 13 2-in-1 featured here.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is an impressive device that beats the XPS 13 2-in-1 in several areas. The Surface Pro 9 has a better display, better battery life, and a better keyboard when compared to Dell's offering. There are reasons to get a Surface Pro 9 over an XPS 13 2-in-1, but price isn't one of them. If you want the best bang for your buck in a premium 2-in-1, the XPS 13 2-in-1 is the way to go.