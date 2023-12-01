This laughably large Lenovo discount lops over $2,000 off of a lovely business laptop

The holidays can be a great time to pick up a laptop, but you usually see savings of a few hundred dollars. Lenovo's ludicrous deal on the ThinkPad L14 adds another digit to the savings, slashing $2,089 off the business laptop. This is a doorbuster deal, so you'll have to act fast.

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 (Gen 3) | was $2,688 now $599 at Lenovo This business laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5675U processor, AMD Radeon graphics, and a range of professional features you've come to expect from ThinkPad devices. The ThinkPad L14 is a Microsoft Secured-core PC and has a hybrid camera and a fingerprint sensor for security. Wi-Fi 6E, optional 4G LTE WWAN round out an impressive spec sheet for the price you can now get the ThinkPad L14 for.

✅Perfect for: Business users who want a reliable and secure laptop at an affordable price. ❌Avoid it if: You need a more powerful PC or prefer a system with Intel internals. 💰Price check: $1,199.99 (Intel Core i5 version)

Deals STILL AVAILABLE!

Discounted ThinkPad laptops

We saw several Lenovo ThinkPad laptops on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some of those deals are still live, but discounts vary based on stock availability. The monstrous discounts you see in the multi-thousand-dollar range are often short-lived. Lenovo wants to clear out older stock, which creates an opportunity to get a bargain.

The Ryzen 5 PRO 5675U that's inside this discounted ThinkPad L14 only launched in 2022, so it's far from old. Sure, it isn't from AMD's latest generation, but it's still a solid chip. The ThinkPad L14 also has a wide range of features that make it a solid choice for business users.

Dolby Audio and Dolby Voice AI noise suppressing technology help you sound clear on meetings and video calls. The laptop also has digital wellness features, such as a poor posture alert and reminders to look away from your screen to reduce eye fatigue.

The ThinkPad L14 is a Secured-core PC and has ThinkShielf features for security, such as a hybrid camera for log ins and an optional power-on fingerprint reader. You can also shut the webcam off with a physical switch to ensure privacy.

While I don't recommend dropping a PC on purpose, the ThinkPad L14 meets MIL-STD 810H standards for durability.