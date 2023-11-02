Top Lenovo ThinkPad laptops go on sale for up to 77% off with 'Black Friday sneak peek' doorbuster deals

Even though we're still a few weeks away from Black Friday 2023, many tech retailers and manufacturers have already started discounting some of their best pieces of hardware. Among them is Lenovo, a company that's built up a reputation as one of the best laptop brands in the world. It's currently hosting a doorbuster "Black Friday sneak peak" sale, and as a result, several of its best Windows laptops are discounted by up to 77%.

While they're active, these deals give you the opportunity to pick up these ThinkPad devices for hundreds — or even thousands — of dollars less than what you'd have to pay normally. And with laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the ThinkPad P1 Mobile Workstation included in this sale, it's definitely something you should check out.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 10) | was $3,609 now $1,260 at Lenovo With its performant Intel Core i7-1270P vPro CPU, 32GB of DDR5, a 512GB SSD, a bright and color accurate 1920x1200 panel, and long-lasting battery life, this premium business laptop stands tall as one of the best on the market.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 (Gen 3) | was $3,050 now $914 at Lenovo If you're looking to get a business-friendly vPro laptop but don't want to spend quite as much as you'd have to in order to get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the ThinkPad T14 is an excellent alternative. Its Core i5 chip is still very dependable, and while DDR5 is nice to have, 16GB of DDR4 RAM will serve you just fine.

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 (Gen 3) | was $2,688 now $599 at Lenovo The ThinkPad L14 is essentially the AMD version of the T14. Aside from the inclusion of a Ryzen 5 PRO 5675U, notable differences include a slightly less sharp 16:9 1920x1080 screen and a 512GB SSD instead of a 1TB one. It's also even more affordable, making it a stellar option for folks on a budget.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 (Gen 6) | was $4,389 now $1,979 at Lenovo With an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, NVIDIA's powerful RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPU, and 32GB of DDR5, the ThinkPad P1 has more than enough horsepower to crush the heaviest of engineering or creative workloads. The use of a 1920x1200 panel here helps save battery, and makes gaming on the device possible as well.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s (Gen 2) | was $3,629 now $1,629 at Lenovo Need something that's specifically designed for creative applications like photo and video editing? The ThinkPad P16s, with its Core i7-1360P processor, RTX A500 GPU, 32GB of DDR5, and gorgeous 4K screen, is perfect for the job.

If you're in need of a long-lasting business laptop, consider picking up the 10th generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which is on sale for $1,260 (down from $3,609). Its 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1270P offers great performance, and since it's a vPro chip, it also comes with all the extra security features you'll need for company work. You also get 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an attractive 14-inch 1920x1200 60Hz display with 100% sRGB color and 400 nits of brightness.

If you'd prefer something more affordable, some good alternatives also on sale are the third generations of the 14-inch ThinkPad T14 (was $3,049, now $914) and ThinkPad L14 (was $2,688, now $599). The former offers a taller 16:10 1920x1200 display, a full 1TB of SSD storage, and bit more performance thanks to its Intel Core i5-1250P vPro CPU. The latter's AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5675U and 512GB SSD aren't quite as good, and its traditional 16:9 1920x1080 FHD panel is a hair less sharp, but it's the best option if you want to spend as little as possible.

Then there's the sixth generation ThinkPad P1 (was $4,389, now $1,979) and the second generation ThinkPad P16s (was $3,629, now $1,629), both of which are 16-inch mobile workstations intended for engineering or intensive creative work. The P1's 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor, beefy NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPU, and 32GB of DDR5 memory make it the better choice for the heaviest workloads (you can game decently well on it, too), while the P16s' Core i7-1360P, RTX A500 Laptop GPU, and beautiful 400-nit 4K OLED display with HDR 500 and 100% DCI-P3 are perfect for creative tasks like video editing.

For the full list of everything that this doorbuster sale has discounted, make sure to check out its homepage on Lenovo's website. Something worth keeping in mind is that while there's a solid chance these deals will get better or still be around come Black Friday proper, it's also possible that they'll be swapped out for new ones or that stock will run out before then. Therefore, if you're interested in picking one of these up, it may be best to pull the trigger now...though we wouldn't blame you for waiting to see if you can get a better price in a few weeks.