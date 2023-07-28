This might be the BEST deal I've ever seen on a Windows 11 device with flagship specs and an OLED display

If you're in the market for a new Windows 11 2-in-1 that's thin, light, with flagship specs and a gorgeous display, you might want to check out this deal I've found for the "Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop" that fits the bill nicely, for a price that I frankly still can't believe. Normally, it's $799, which is a good deal anyway, but right now it can be had for just $599 on Amazon with a $200 coupon that you can apply at checkout.

I'm currently in the middle of writing a review on this very device as we speak, and I can tell you with no qualms: This device is amazing for the money. It's powered by a flagship Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 processor, paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, all housed in a premium aluminum chassis that's just as thin as the Surface Pro X. It also has Windows Hello face unlock and an integrated kickstand.

Robo & Kala 2-in-1 Laptop | was $799 now $599 This new hardware maker has knocked it out of the park with its first 2-in-1 device, which is powered by a top of the line Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, all housed in a premium, thin aluminum chassis and topped off with a superb 12.6-inch OLED display.

What's more, the device features one of the best displays I've ever seen on a Windows 11 tablet at this price point. It's a high-resolution 12.6-inch 2560x1600 AMOLED panel which has great contrast and makes colors POP. Plus, this deal comes with the detachable keyboard accessory, which is backlit and is "dual-purpose", meaning it can be used attached to the device or detached as a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad. Pretty neat!

The device also supports Microsoft's Pen Protocol, meaning you can use a Surface Pen with it if you wanted. Robo & Kala also has its own pen accessory, sold separately, which wirelessly charges when you magnetically attach it to the right of the tablet, just like on an iPad!

Now, you're probably wondering "who the hell is Robo & Kala" because that's exactly what I said when I first learned about this device. They're a new hardware maker that ran an incredibly successful Kickstarter campaign for this 2-in-1. It met its goal with ease, and the device is now a real product that you can buy from Amazon.

So, for $599 you're getting a flagship Windows 11 tablet with an OLED display, and the dual-purpose keyboard and trackpad cover that turns it from a great laptop into an incredibly capable tablet. Plus, as it's powered by an ARM processor, battery life is excellent.