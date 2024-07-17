This Snapdragon X Elite laptop is the first Copilot+ PC to have its price SLASHED for Prime Day

Microsoft's big Copilot+ PC initiative only just launched, but we're already seeing the first deals from some top-name hardware makers. HP's new OmniBook X, its first Snapdragon X Elite laptop is already $200 off this week at HP Store and Best Buy, bringing that price down from $1,199 to just $999.

These new Snapdragon X laptops are incredible, offering all-day battery life and great performance. We've already reviewed a handful of them, and we're reviewing the HP OmniBook X as we speak. We think it's an excellent addition to the Copilot+ PC market, and for $200 off it's a no-brainer.

HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC | was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at HP Store



The HP OmniBook X is the company's first Copilot+ PC with a Snapdragon X Elite processor. It has all day battery life and great performance, paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Plus, one of the better 14.4-inch touchscreen displays with a 2.2K resolution. It's beautiful!

✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, office, email, web browsing, Teams, Slack, virtual meetings, light video and photoshop work. ❌Avoid it if: You use legacy software that may not have been updated for Arm, and gaming. 💰Price check: $999.99 at Best Buy

Today's top Amazon Prime Day deals

What is a Copilot+ PC?

(Image credit: ASUS | HP | Lenovo | Samsung | Surface)

Copilot+ PCs is a new initiative from Microsoft and its hardware partners designed to push Windows devices into a new era with all-day battery life, great performance, and AI experiences as three key pillars. The first wave of Copilot+ PCs launched on June 18 from Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Microsoft and more.

The HP OmniBook X is the first we've seen to go on sale for less than RRP, thanks to Amazon Prime Day and related sales happening this week. Given these devices have only been on the market for a month, a $200 saving this early on is a stellar deal for a top-end Snapdragon X Elite device with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Is the HP OmniBook X any good?

The HP OmniBook X is a high-end flagship laptop, featuring a gorgeous 14.4-inch 2.2K IPS glass touch display, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and the Snapdragon X Elite SoC with 45 TOPS NPU. This NPU enables some of the new Copilot+ AI experiences, including on-device image generation in Photos and Paint, as well as Windows Recall, which is coming later this year.

It also features a full-sized backlit keyboard that's great to type on and a large precision trackpad that's easy to use. There are dual speakers too which offer good sound, and a 5MP webcam for video calls. The device is also quite light, coming in at just under 3lbs making it a great travel laptop.

We've also got I/O in the form of 1x USB-A, 1x 3.5mm audio jack, and 2x USB-C ports. Overall, this really is an ultrabook-level laptop, and you're getting a lot for your money at $999 while this deal is active. So don't miss it!

What is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day event where Prime subscribers can save significantly on popular products, including laptops, accessories, and more. Running from July 16 to July 17, Windows Central is dedicated to rounding up the best tech deals throughout the event. Since it can be challenging to sift through all the less desirable deals, we've compiled a collection of the best Prime Day deals for you. This collection will be continuously updated, so keep checking back!