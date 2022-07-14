You can still save big on these Dell XPS 13 laptops, but not for long

Dell's XPS 13 has been one of our favorite laptops for about as long as we can remember, and it's easy to recommend to just about anyone looking for a premium 13-inch Ultrabook with a flawless design, solid battery life, comfy keyboard and touchpad, gorgeous display options, and powerful performance hardware.

The thing that keeps many people away from the XPS 13 (and especially the new XPS 13 Plus) is the elevated price. Dell know what is has, and while it keeps the pricing competitive, there are many more affordable laptops out there. Amazon hasn't had many Prime Day sales on the XPS 13, but Dell and Best Buy have their own Black Friday in July sales events going on where you can save big on the laptop.

These sales are ending tonight, so if you've been waiting to grab an XPS 13 on sale the time has come. Here are the best remaining XPS 13 deals we could find. Be sure to check out our running list of the best Prime Day laptop deals for more options.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 (9305) | $1,699 $1,127 (opens in new tab) The XPS 13 (9305) didn't receive the same 16:10 display as the newer models, but the trade-off is that you can get some sizzling performance hardware on the cheap. This model has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 16GB of LPRR4x-4267MHz RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. It also has more ports than the newer models, including dual Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, microSD card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack. The display is 3840x2160 (UHD) for a crisp and clear picture. Check it out at Dell's official website.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 (9310) | $1,920 $1,294 (opens in new tab) The XPS 13 (9310) has a 16:10 aspect ratio display with 3.5K OLED display with anti-reflective finish and 400 nits brightness. This is arguably the best display available for the XPS 13, and it's backed up by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR4x-4267MHz RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 are included. Check it out at Dell's official website.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Plus (9320) | $1,850 $1,450 (opens in new tab) The XPS 13 Plus takes what we loved about the standard XPS 13 and added a haptic touchpad, larger keycaps with an edge-to-edge keyboard, capacitive touch function row, four speakers, and brand new 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs. If you want the absolute best XPS 13, this is it. This model includes a Core i7-1260P CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, and 3.5K OLED touch display. Check this one out at Best Buy.