Lightning deal: One of XPG's best gaming SSDs just fell to a new all-time low price

With the file sizes of the latest and greatest games rising steadily over the years, it's become more important than ever to get your hands on plenty of storage. One of the best ways to do this as a PC or PS5 player is to get a fast, high-capacity NVMe SSD, as they'll give you the space you need while also dramatically improving load times in game. If you need one, you're in luck, as for a limited time, the 1TB and 2TB versions of one of XPG's best SSDs are on sale for record-low prices.

XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade SSD (1TB) | $129.99 $54.99 at Amazon The 1TB version of the S70 Blade is the most affordable one available, and it's what we recommend if you're on a tight budget. For just $55, getting a 1TB SSD this good is fantastic.

XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade SSD (2TB) | $209.99 $89.99 at Amazon At $90, the 2TB version of the S70 Blade represents the best overall bang-for-your-buck out of the three deals available. If you're on PC and have more than one drive slot, you're best off getting two of these instead of the 4TB model.

XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade SSD (4TB) | $319.99 $229.99 at Amazon For PS5 owners that only have a single SSD expansion slot to fill, the 4TB drive will be the best option for adding tons of storage. It's the most expensive one, however, and PC users with multiple slots would be better off opting for multiple 2TB drives.

Specifically, the 1TB model of the popular XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade is just $55 (down from $130), while you can pick up the 2TB drive for the incredible price of $90 (down from $210). Notably, there's a $230 deal for the 4TB version as well (down from $320), which will be ideal for PS5 users looking to make the most of their console's single expansion slot. These Amazon Lightning Deal discounts are only available until stock runs out, so if you want to take advantage of one, you'll need to act fast.

Why I recommend this deal

Even though the price of SSDs has come down quite a bit over the years, it's been a while since I've seen a deal this good on a high-performance drive like the XPG GAMMIX S70 Blade. The ability to get 2TB of quality storage for this great of a price is very rare (this deal is even better than the one on my favorite Samsung SSD during Prime Day); indeed, this is in fact the lowest price the drive has ever sold for, making now the ideal time to buy before this Lightning Deal ends.

Even though the S70 Blade released a few years back in 2021, it's remained one of the most popular drives on the market due to its excellent PCIe Gen 4 performance. You can look forward to read/write speeds of 7400MB/s and 6800MB/s, respectfully, which translates to a speedy gaming experience. Newer drives are a bit faster, but they're also much pricier.

Ultimately, the S70 Blade is simply one of the best SSDs you can put it in a gaming rig or PS5 console, and I strongly recommend picking one up. Just make sure you seal the deal before they're all gone (at this price, it's only a matter of time).