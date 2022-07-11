One of the best CPU coolers is on sale for Prime Day right now
Cooler Master is an expert in PC cooling, and the Hyper 212 is often viewed as one of the best air coolers for processors. Even though there's no liquid in sight, there's ample thermal capacity to handle even the more demanding CPUs. The best part is the ability to use the Cooler Master Hyper 212 with just about any modern motherboard socket.
Whether you're dealing with an AMD or Intel motherboard, there's a good chance this cooler will be compatible. The full list consists of: LGA1700 LGA1200, LGA1151, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1366, LGA2066, LGA2011 v3, LGA2011, AMD: AM4, AM3plus, AM3, AM2plus, AM2, FM2plus, and FM2. If you're in the market for a new CPU cooler, the Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black Edition is on sale now for $44 (opens in new tab).
The Cooler Master Hyper 212 is one of the best CPU coolers that don't rely on liquid. It's ridiculous. You could even get away with using it on an AMD Ryzen 9 or Intel Core i9 CPU, it's that good (though overclocking could introduce problems).
The normal Hyper 212 has a metallic look and feel, but the Black Edition sees everything anodized with a gun-metal black color. The top cover has a brushed aluminum finish making the cooler look far more expensive than it actually is. Interestingly, Cooler Master claims that this jet black color improves radiative cooling performance.
A total of four heat pipes make a direct connection with the CPU heat spreader, ensuring you get the most out of the design. With the fan spinning full speed, the noise emitted clocks in at around 26dBA. Everything is optimized for the high-static environment for pushing air through the thin metallic fins. It's simply amazing, especially at this price.
