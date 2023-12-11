Score big with Microsoft's latest Surface PC sale – miss it and you’ll be frosty!

Once again, Microsoft is holding a substantial sale on its Surface line of products. This is the perfect time if you have been holding out on picking one up. Whether it's a gift for yourself or you know the perfect someone who could use an upgrade for their laptop or table, this deal has some great deals for the holidays. There are many more Surface deals on Microsoft's site, so check them out if the highlighted deals here aren't a perfect fit for you.

Surface Laptop 5 15-inch | was $2399.99 now $1744.99 at Microsoft Get the 15-inch, Black (Metal), 12th Gen Intel Core i7 with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for $655 off right now at the Microsoft store. This top-of-the-line Surface Laptop 5 has the most savings off its regular price. With 32 GB of RAM and the 12th Gen i7, it can power through any work or school task you throw at it.

✅Perfect for: Somebody looking to save the most possible and needs the most powerful CPU and largest RAM configuration on a Surface Laptop 5. ❌Avoid if: You don't need all of the bells and whistles or aren't looking to spend that much money on a laptop that doesn't have a dedicated GPU. 💰Price check: $1837 at BestBuy

Surface Pro 9 and Pro Keyboard Bundle | was $1,539.98 now $999.99 at Microsoft Pick up a Surface Pro 9 and Pro Keyboard Bundle for just $999.99 at the Microsoft Store right now. The Surface Pro 9 - Platinum has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and 16GB of RAM with a 256GB SSD. It should be able to handle anything you need to throw at it outside of gaming.

✅Perfect for: Anybody looking for a great and fast Surface tablet and keyboard bundle and wants to save some money. ❌Avoid if: You're looking to play games or want a more permanent laptop form factor. 💰Price check: $1,099 at BestBuy

Gamer Gifts: Our favorite picks

Nothing feels quite as good as a Microsoft Surface

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Unsurprisingly, we are fans of the Surface line of products here at Windows Central. Unfortunately, because they are competing with Apple in build quality and overall design, they are also priced similarly. That being said, if you haven't had the pleasure of using a Surface device, the reliability and premium feel justify the price, in my opinion.

Whether you're looking to upgrade yourself and get a new Surface tablet, laptop, or Studio, or you have somebody in your life who loves Microsoft products and has been in dire need of a tablet or laptop upgrade, the sale going on at Microsoft means it is a great time to treat yourself or them and jump into the Surface experience. I personally picked up a Surface Book 3 when I started here at Windows Central, and I can't use anything else to type with because of how great the keyboard feels.

If the prices are still too steep for your budget even after the discounts, don't forget to check out Microsoft's somewhat hidden refurbished site for some deals. The savings are even better; the device might just be used slightly but is tested, had parts replaced (if needed), and repackaged just like it was new. In my opinion, it is worth getting a refurbished device over a new one, but either way, there are significant savings to be had.