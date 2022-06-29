Save up to $130 on a new Ring Alarm system with your Prime membership

Every iteration of the 2nd-generation Ring Alarm system is on sale right now! You can get the 5-piece system (opens in new tab) for $119.99, the 8-piece system (opens in new tab) for $149.99, or even the 14-piece kit (opens in new tab) for just $199.99. That's a savings of $80, $100, and $130 respectively compared to their regular prices. These are lows we only see during huge sales events like Black Friday or Prime Day. And, hey, look at that... Prime Day is right around the corner. That's probably not a coincidence.

You will need your Amazon Prime membership to even see the savings here, but if you aren't a member you can sign up for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) and still benefit from deals like this. That 30-day free trial not only gives you all the benefits of Prime, but it will also get you ready for the Prime Day sales event that's happening here in mid-July. You should get ready because we're already getting ready with roundups that include things like the best Prime Day laptop deals.

If you go with the 5-piece kit you will get the Ring Alarm base station, a keypad, a contact sensor, a motion detector, and a range extender. The 8-piece kit adds three more contact sensors, which are useful if you have several potential entrances you want to monitor. The 14-piece kit includes an extra keypad, four more contact sensors on top of the four from the 8-piece kit, and a second motion detector. If you have a larger home, and especially if you tend to exit from different sides of the house for whatever reason and want to make use of that keypad, then you should consider the larger kit.

However, the nice thing about Ring Alarm is that it's super easy to setup and lets you build the system yourself, however you want to. So you can start small now, decide you need to expand the system later, and then add onto it. Once it is all set up, all the sensors and contacts can communicate with the base station, which then communicates with your smartphone or even your smart home for great control over the whole thing.

Use the free Ring app on your phone if you want to monitor your security system even while you're away from home. You can also pair the system with Amazon Alexa and get voice control. Adjust the smart alerts you get, arm or disarm the system, and more with just your voice.