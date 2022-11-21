Grab up to $300 off Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 for Black Friday RIGHT NOW

Black Friday isn't just a day anymore, it's a whole week! That means some of the best Black Friday deals are already live, including this one which sees the new Surface Laptop 5 on sale for $300 off, and the Surface Pro 9 on sale for $200 off! You can even save yourself $200 on a Surface Pro 9 with 5G if you're looking to get the best Windows on ARM laptop out there right now.

(opens in new tab) Surface Laptop 5 | $ 1,299 $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Surface Laptop 5 just came out, as in, within the last few weeks, so it's crazy to see it on sale with such a steep discount already. You can grab $300 off the Surface Laptop 5 with an Intel Core i5 or i7, 8GB or 16GB RAM, and either 13.5-inch or 15-inch variants, with the lowest SKU coming in at just $999 with the discount in place.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9 | $ 1,599 $1,399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Surface Pro is Microsoft's "flagship" processor, and the Surface Pro 9 is the very latest in that line, launching just a few weeks ago alongside the Surface Laptop 5. So, to see it on sale with a $200 discount already means you'd be silly not to grab this offer with both hands. You can get it with an Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9 5G | $ 1,399 $1,299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Surface Pro 9 co-exists alongside another product Microsoft calls the Surface Pro 9 5G, and while they may look the same on the outside, they are very different PCs on the inside. The Surface Pro 9 5G features Microsoft's own ARM-based chip dubbed the "SQ3" which features additional AI effects for peripherals like the webcam and microphone, and as the name suggests, it also includes 5G capabilities.

The new Surface Laptop 5 is a refinement over its predecessor, featuring the latest 12th-generation U-series chips from Intel on i5 or i7 flavors, up to 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and is available in a variety of colors and sizes including Platinum, Black, Green, and Sandstone in the 13.5-inch size, and just Platinum and Black in the 15-inch size.

What size you should get depends on what you like doing with your laptop. If you love to consume content such as movies and TV shows, or are working in dense documents or spreadsheets, the larger 15-inch display might serve you well. If you're looking for a portable, stylish laptop that's equally as powerful, the 13.5-inch version is your best bet.

On the Surface Pro 9 side, we have two "versions" of the Surface Pro 9 on sale this year. There's the standard Surface Pro 9, which can be had with Intel's 12th-generation U-series chips in either i5 or i7 configurations, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage.

Then there's the Surface Pro 9 5G, which looks identical to the Surface Pro 9 on the outside, but is a very different PC on the inside. The 5G variant includes a custom Microsoft processor dubbed the "SQ3", which is based on ARM. This allows it to get better battery life, and has some unique AI effects that can be applied to peripherals like the webcam and microphone, but this comes at the cost of overall app performance, which is notably slower than the Intel version.

Still, in most tasks, the performance differences are minor, and you may prefer the extended battery life of a few extra hours at least. It's also the only configuration you can get with 5G, as the Intel versions have no cellular variants this year. The Surface Pro 9 can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.