Kensington launches rugged Surface Pro 9 with full access to ports

What you need to know

Kensington just launched its BlackBelt Rugged case for Surface Pro 9.

The case offers military-grade drop protection, has a self-adjusting hand strap, and can hold a Type Cover and Surface Pen.

When the case is on a Surface Pro 9, a user can still access all of the PC's ports and use the kickstand no the back of the device.

Microsoft recently unveiled its Surface Pro 9. Now that the flagship 2-in-1 is here, case companies are starting to release their accessories for the PC. Kensington's new BlackBelt Rugged case for Surface Pro 9 offers military-grade drop protection while still providing full access to ports. The case is listed on Kensington's website as of today, but the price for it is not listed at this time. Those that are interested can request business pricing through a form on Kensington's site.

Unlike some rugged cases, the BlackBelt Rugged case for Surface Pro 9 provides full access to the Surface Pro 9's ports. It also allows you to connect a Type Cover and fully articulate the PC's built-in kickstand.

In terms of protection, the case meets standards for both wiping it down and dropping it (MIL-STD-810H Method 504.3 Contamination by Fluids and MIL-STD-810H Method 516.8 Shock).

You can securely attach the case to your hand with a self-adjusting strap. A separate band can also be used to protect a Type Cover attached to the Surface Pro 9. The BlackBelt's pen holder works with either the Surface Slim Pen or barrel-style styli.

Kensington worked closely with Microsoft to design its case for the Surface Pro 9.

“The BlackBelt Rugged Case for Surface Pro 9 is the result of the ongoing, collaborative relationship that we enjoy with Microsoft, which enables us to develop innovative products that complement and enhance the usability and functionality of Microsoft’s world-class products,” explained Louie Yao, Director of Global Product Management at Kensington. “This partnership not only allows us to deliver products that provide seamless integration with the device, but are available at product launch so users can protect their new Surface Pro device on day one.”

We'll have to try out the BlackBelt Rugged case for ourselves, but it looks like it will make our list of the best rugged Surface Pro cases.