Samsung's insane Galaxy Tab S9 deals are perfect for students going back to school

As we're drawing closer to the start of the school year, several devices are receiving discounts in order to make them a little more affordable to purchase. But perhaps none of them are as enticing as Samsung's deals for the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets (Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9+, and Tab S9), which come with a number of perks. As such, it's the perfect time to pick up a Samsung tablet to cover your school needs.

According to Samsung, these are the discounts and perks available for Galaxy Tab S9 buyers right now if they buy directly through Samsung itself:

GoodNotes – The Full Version of this popular note-taking app is free for one year .

. Receive up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 series device.

any Galaxy Tab S9 series device. Purchase a 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or Tab S9+ and receive a complimentary upgrade to the 512GB version.

to the 512GB version. Receive 50% off the purchase of a Book Cover Keyboard Slim.

the purchase of a Book Cover Keyboard Slim. Digital creators will be even happier to hear that they can also receive 2 months of Adobe Lightroom free when purchasing a Tab S9 series device.

when purchasing a Tab S9 series device. Samsung will also cover 4 months of YouTube Premium and 6 months of Microsoft 365 Basic .

. Customers can save up to $540 off when bundling the Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Fold5 with Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch6 series.

when bundling the Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Fold5 with Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch6 series. Customers may receive $40 off a pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro, when preordering any Galaxy Tab S9 device on Samsung.com or through the Shop Samsung App.

The Galaxy Tab S9 line of tablets launch on August 11, 2023 and are currently open for preorders at Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, and other third-party retailers.

Windows Central's take

Samsung does an incredibly good job of making it worthwhile for consumers to upgrade or buy into their ecosystem thanks to the many discounts and perks the company provides. Plus, since they produce some of the best tech in the industry, you can feel assured knowing you'll be purchasing a reliable and dependable device when getting their products.

If you're a student looking for a tablet for school, then the Galaxy Tab S9 is a good choice to consider and with these deals, it really is a great time to grab one of these devices, especially since Samsung is providing a complimentary upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, which will allow you to save far more files and apps on your device.

Additionally, since each tablet in the Tab S9 line comes with an S-Pen, you'll be able to make use of that free year of GoodNotes app, which will undoubtedly be helpful when writing down what your professor is saying or when working through math problems by hand without a calculator. Then of course, getting 50% off the official keyboard will obviously also make it easier to purchase the handy accessory that will make it easier to type in assignments or take notes for your classes.

Meanwhile, getting a discount on a brand new device isn't all that common, but to be able to get as much as $650 off for a freshly launched Samsung tablet is really a compelling deal.