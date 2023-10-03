Score MASSIVE savings on this ASUS ROG Gaming Tablet deal

The best gaming laptops can be extremely expensive and bulky, but gaming tablets, their smaller cousins, are far more versatile, affordable, and portable. Of course, 2-in-1 laptops such as the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 give you the best of both worlds by offering both laptop and tablet modes. Right now, there's a massive deal going on that will save you hundreds when you purchase the powerful ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet from Best Buy.

It usually sells for $1,899.99, but right now it's $900 off bringing the total down to just $999.99. That's roughly 47% off its regular price point.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 | was $1,899.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy



This gaming tablet is a powerful device, featuring an Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900H processor along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Additionally, it features 16GB of RAM along with a 1TB SSD to help access and store all of your game data quickly. At this steep discount, it's a real steal.



Price check: $1,198.99 at Amazon

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 has a keyboard but can also be set up like a traditional tablet. (Image credit: Windows Central)

ASUS has been in the spotlight recently due to its popular ROG Ally gaming handheld, which launched earlier this year. As such, ASUS ROG is no stranger to gaming.

The ROG Flow Z13 is technically a 2-in-1 laptop, meaning that it comes with a detachable keyboard and can be used as a laptop while the keyboard accessory is attached or can be put into a traditional tablet configuration for a less bulky setup with the keyboard detached. The screen is 13.4 inches and there's a built-in kickstand for tablet mode to help you game more efficiently regardless of how you set it up.

As far as tablets go, the ROG Flow Z13 is a beast. That's because it houses both a powerful Intel 12th Gen Core i9-12900H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Together, these components allow the tablet to handle far more intensive gaming than a regular tablet can. It also helps that it has plenty of memory and storage made possible with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This way, the tablet is can quickly access stored data and has plenty of room for keeping up with your game saves.