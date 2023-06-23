This discounted Samsung Galaxy Book Go only costs $210

If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly Windows ARM-based laptop, you're in luck. Samsung's Galaxy Book Go laptop is available at BestBuy at just $210. This is a significant drop in price, considering that it initially retailed for $350 back in 2021. That's over $100 tipped off the scale.

Right off the bat, the unit sports a sleek and modern design with a mix of metal and plastic. And when compared to other Windows PCs that fall under this category, it's "unusually thin" at just 14.9mm. It also features a 14-inch full HD TFT display with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go | $350 $210 at BestBuy The Samsung Galaxy Book Go features a low-powered ARM processor, a 14-inch full HD TFT display with a 16:9 aspect, and more.

The entry ships with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor under the hood, that's a great resource when it comes to efficiency and connectivity. Additionally, it includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eUFS internal storage and is Wi-Fi only.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book Go review, our Editor-in-chief shared the following:

Speaking strongly in favor of the Galaxy Book Go, nearly every other laptop in this category is bigger, heavier, noisier (due to a fan), thicker, and has slightly worse performance — that's kind of a big deal and vividly reveals the strengths of an ARM-based Windows PC. Regardless, in terms of overall value, it is hard to find much wrong with Samsung's attempt here making the Galaxy Book Go a good recommendation if its tradeoffs don't bother you. Daniel Rubino, Windows Central

Unfortunately, it doesn't come with touchscreen support, but Samsung makes this up with great spacing between the keyboard and touchpad for better and enhanced navigation.

The baseline is that the Samsung Galaxy Book Go is a great device for non-technical Windows users looking to do some lightweight work while on the move. Its 3.04-pound weight (1.38kg) makes it a perfect travel companion.

This is one of the best budget laptops on the market, and you can cop yours right now at a great bargain.