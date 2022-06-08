The best cheap Windows laptop deals for June 2022

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, so you know you don't have to pay more than you can afford to get a great machine. Sure, you could fork over thousands of dollars for a top of the line gaming machine with the latest graphics and the ability to control the very fabric of the universe, but you might not necessarily need all that power. If you're working from a budget, the best thing you can do is decide for yourself exactly what features you do need. Once you do that, you just need to look at the best cheap Windows laptop deals available and find the one that fits your criteria.

Luckily for you there is no shortage of great and inexpensive Windows laptops. You can find a huge selection from a variety of manufacturers, including Microsoft, Samsung, Asus, and other major players. You'll also be able to find them at a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and even the Dell online store. An inexpensive price doesn't always mean a sale, though, so it's important to lock in when something that was already pretty darn cheap gets an even better price.

Today's best cheap Windows laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop $700 $587.99 at Dell

Get yourself a nice, simple laptop down to a super low price. The specifications include an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 256GB M.2 SSD, and 16GB RAM. You'll even get a 15.6-inch display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB-C.

Refurbished Geo GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition $260 $134.99 at Best Buy

This a Geek Squad Certified Refurbished laptop. It includes an Intel Celeron 1.1GHz processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB flash storage that can be expanded with an SD card. It uses integrated graphics and comes with Wi-Fi 5 plus multiple USB ports including USB-C. Comes loaded with Windows 10 Home in S Mode and a full version of Minecraft.

HP Stream 14-inch laptop $260 $199 at Amazon

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB flash storage, and Windows 10 Home in S Mode. This laptop even includes a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal so you can get some work done and be more productive.

Gateway Ultra Slim notebook $450 $229 at Walmart

With this laptop you'll get an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core processor, 128GB SSD for storage, and 4GB RAM. It has a built-in webcam,. HDMI, and Windows 10 S for the operating system.

MSI Laptop Modern 15 $599 $499 at Newegg



Save big and get a computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 5000 Series processor with up to 2.10GHz speeds, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. Includes integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

Acer Swift 3 14-inch Laptop $850 $499 at eBay

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $700 $549.99 at Best Buy

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptop $800 $673.79 at Amazon

Probably the least expensive way to treat yourself to a beautiful OLED display you're going to find. It's powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This would be a great machine if you want to watch media on the go.

G15 gaming laptop $1,069 $685.99 at Dell

With this laptop you'll get an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB M.2 solid state drive with NVMe technology. It is also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Other features include Killer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and USB-C among other ports.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 laptop $980 $783.99 at Dell

This is a temporary deal from Dell that gets you a very capable laptop at a fraction of its regular price. The Inspiron laptop has an Intel Core i7-11390H processor with up to 5.00GHz speeds on Turbo, a 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 16GB RAM, and a 1080p 15.6-inch display.