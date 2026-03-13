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Mason's Landfall Operator skin is the reward for completing the Memories Operator Order in Black Ops Royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone Black Ops Royale is finally here, bringing with it a host of new challenges and rewards to unlock.

Some of these are the Operator Orders, nine challenges with cryptic descriptions that give you a little hint but largely leave you to figure them out for yourself.

One of the Operator Orders is called Memories and unlocks the Landfall Operator skin for Black Ops 7's central character, Mason. Unlike, say, the Lost Tags Operator Order, which involves collecting some items, this one takes a little more effort. Here's how to get it done.

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How to complete the Memories Operator Order in Black Ops Royale

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The initial clue for Memories simply points you in the direction of the Stadium and that you need to find a shirt. Stadium is pretty big, but there's one location you should usually be able to find the shirt if you can get there quick enough.

Drop in, and you need to land inside, specifically on the North Stand, above the bottom couple of rows of seats. Go into the concourse area and locate a blue container on wheels. The shirt will be on top of it, so pick it up to trigger the next step.

This will take you over to Heliport, which is a long way from Stadium. You're told to look for a photo, but the harder part is getting there. Sometimes a helicopter will spawn on the pitch, so this is your best bet. If there isn't one, get there as fast as you can by any means necessary.