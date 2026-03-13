How to complete the New Orders Operator Order and unlock the Bogey Camo in Call of Duty: Warzone Black Ops Royale

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One of the challenges in the new Black Ops Royale mode in Call of Duty: Warzone will net you this animated Camo, and here's how to do it.

The Bogey camo unlocked in the New Orders Operator Order in Call of Duty: Warzone Black Ops Royale.
The Bogey Camo is the reward for completing the New Orders Operator Order in Black Ops Royale. (Image credit: Windows Central | Edited with Gemini)

Call of Duty: Warzone Black Ops Royale has landed and the new Avalon experience brings with it a number of fresh challenges with mode-exclusive rewards.

There are nine Operator Orders to complete, all challenges with cryptic descriptions that are merely there to point you towards the right locations on the map.

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How to complete the New Orders Operator Order in Black Ops Royale

Call of Duty Black Ops Royale New Orders Operator Order SECRET camo guide! #calloduty #warzone #cod - YouTube Call of Duty Black Ops Royale New Orders Operator Order SECRET camo guide! #calloduty #warzone #cod - YouTube
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There are two locations where you can get this Operator Order done, either at Golf Club or Chop Shop. I did Chop Shop, as documented in the video above, and I'd recommend this because it's a smaller POI and easier to get done quickly.

Drop into Chop Shop and head for the roof of the largest building. Run along and drop onto the yellow gantry at the end, and you'll find the phone.

Interact with the phone to start the New Orders Operator Order, and the next step will trigger.

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