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The Bogey Camo is the reward for completing the New Orders Operator Order in Black Ops Royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone Black Ops Royale has landed and the new Avalon experience brings with it a number of fresh challenges with mode-exclusive rewards.

There are nine Operator Orders to complete, all challenges with cryptic descriptions that are merely there to point you towards the right locations on the map.

One of the more straightforward Operator Orders is New Orders, which rewards one of the three total weapon Camos available from Black Ops Royale. It doesn't require you to fight (if you're lucky) and you don't have to finish a full match. Here's what you need to do.

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How to complete the New Orders Operator Order in Black Ops Royale

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There are two locations where you can get this Operator Order done, either at Golf Club or Chop Shop. I did Chop Shop, as documented in the video above, and I'd recommend this because it's a smaller POI and easier to get done quickly.

Drop into Chop Shop and head for the roof of the largest building. Run along and drop onto the yellow gantry at the end, and you'll find the phone.

Interact with the phone to start the New Orders Operator Order, and the next step will trigger.