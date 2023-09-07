This incredible 1TB Samsung SSD drops to a new lowest ever price, but not for long

Need to add extra space to your gaming PC or PS5 console? With games getting larger and larger over time, it's not surprising that additional storage is in high demand. One of the best ways to expand yours is to pick up a speedy NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), as they're easy to install, have high storage capacities, will dramatically improve in-game load times, and satisfy the SSD requirements of titles like Starfield and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

The SSD I typically suggest (and use in my own system) is Samsung's 980 PRO, and for a limited time, the 1TB variant of the drive is available for only $49.99 — a full $60 off, and the lowest price I've ever seen it go for. However, the catch is that this deal only lasts until 12:00 a.m. ET tonight, so you'll need to act fast if you want to capitalize on this opportunity.

Samsung 980 PRO 1TB SSD | $109.99 $49.99 at B&H Undoubtedly, this is one of the best deals I've ever seen for Samsung's popular 980 PRO SSD. If you're in need of some extra storage for your PC or PS5, make sure you take advantage of this discount before it becomes unavailable at 12:00 a.m. ET later tonight.

While this is no longer Samsung's fastest SSD — that title now goes to the Samsung 990 PRO that came out last October — it's arguably the best one sold by the manufacturer in terms of overall value. With it, you get great PCIe 4.0 speeds (it's backwards compatible with PCIe 3.0, if your motherboard doesn't support 4.0) for considerably less than what you'd pay for the newer model, especially when it's on sale like this. I snagged the 980 PRO myself earlier this year when it was discounted by nearly $100, and since then, the price has only continued to fall.

In terms of performance, you'll get up to 7,000 MB/s read and 5,100 MB/s write out of the 980 PRO. That's a significant improvement over its Samsung 970 EVO Plus predecessor and more than good enough for gaming and speedy file transfers, and while the newer 990 PRO is even faster, it's also more expensive. Since it delivers performance that's still excellent for an equally great price, the 980 PRO is what I recommend to most folks.

Windows Central's Managing Editor Richard Devine reviewed the Samsung 980 PRO when it launched in 2021, and gave the drive a 4 out of 5 rating. He described it as a "beast mode upgrade for your PC or PS5," and speaking as someone that's had it in his rig since April, I wholeheartedly concur. Just make sure you take advantage of this deal before it ends later tonight, if you're interested in getting one (or more) yourself.