Prime Day is a great time to save on the high-end PC SSDs we use every day

PC storage is something that you can never have enough of. From photos to apps to games, my SSDs are heavy under the weight of all those bytes. I'm lucky enough to review a lot of cutting-edge internal storage, and I've been able to filter the great from the not-so-great to end up with a gaming PC only sporting the very best. I'd like to help you do the very same thing to your PC, whether it's a laptop or a desktop.

Modern M.2 SSDs, especially drives using PCIe 4.0, don't come cheap. But Amazon's Prime Day has some truly wild deals on high-end SSDs from top manufacturers like Samsung, SK hynix, Crucial, Western Digital, and more. I've personally tested most of these drives, and I can confirm that they're some the best out there. I've included a bunch of different options for different budgets and systems to hopefully get you exactly what you need. Don't forget to check out our massive best Prime Day deals live blog for up-to-date news on the best sales out there.

If you're looking for one suggestion right off the hop, I'll have to go with the SK hynix Platinum P41. It's an M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD available in a few capacities. Amazon currently has the 1TB version on sale, landing you 20% off the regular $150 price. That brings the total down to $120 for Amazon Prime members (opens in new tab).

In my SK hynix Platinum P41 review, I noted that it's one of the fastest SSDs we've ever tested, coming out ahead of the other SSDs I've listed below. Raw speeds hit above 7,100MB/s read and 6,780MB/s write, meaning you won't have to wait around long for things to load. It also has a solid TBW rating for long durability and competitive pricing. And that was at the full price without Prime Day savings. If you have a PC compatible with PCIe 4.0, this is the one I recommend picking up above all others.

(opens in new tab) SK hynix Platinum P41 1TB | $150 $120 (opens in new tab) The Platinum P41 is one of the fastest and most reliable M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs we've ever tested, picking up a full five stars and a Best Award in my review. It's never been more affordable thanks to Prime Day savings.

What about the other SSDs on sale for Prime Day?

If the SK hynix Platinum P41 isn't quite what you're looking for — whether you need a larger capacity, PCIe 3.0, or something cheaper — there are plenty more SSDs on sale that we've also reviewed and can confirm are some of the best out there.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro 1TB | $230 $140 (opens in new tab) Samsung's 980 Pro is another one of the best M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs out there, with great durability and fast read and write speeds. This 1TB version on sale even comes with an included heatsink to improve performance. It's currently $90 off at Amazon for Prime Members.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 870 EVO 4TB | $500 $350 (opens in new tab) This 2.5-inch SATA SSD is ideal for bulk storage in a desktop PC. It's not as fast as an M.2 PCIe drive, but it's much cheaper buying 4TB here. Prime members can currently save $150.

(opens in new tab) WD_Black SN850 1TB | $230 $105 (opens in new tab)



I haven't personally reviewed this PCIe 4.0 SSD, but its reputation speaks for itself with a perfect five-star rating on Amazon with nearly 9,000 reviews. The 1TB version is currently 55% off for Prime members, bringing the total down to just $105.