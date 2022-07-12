You don't want to miss out on this Intel CPU Prime Day deal

We've reviewed many processors here at Windows Central and Intel's 12th Gen family of CPUs was a pleasant surprise for myself, Senior Editor Cale Hunt, and Executive Editor Daniel Rubino. Intel's use of its new hybrid core design, fusing together performance and efficient cores, resulted in something truly special.

The Intel Core i9-12900K took all the headlines and is arguably the best processor for gaming. But if you don't really plan on pushing past 4K anytime soon and don't need a processor for editing video and other intensive tasks, a Core i5 is a better choice. The Intel Core i5-12600KF is on sale now for just $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

Intel Core i5-12600KF | $312 $229 I'm a huge fan of the Core i5-12600 series. It's what I use inside my main gaming rig (replacing an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X and I don't see that changing anytime soon. It's a perfect mix of power and value.

While we reviewed the Intel Core i5-12600K, this KF variant of the processor essentially removes the integrated Intel graphics processor. Most PC owners own discrete graphics cards and I don't have a problem recommending a processor that requires one now that the best Prime Day GPU deals aren't terrible.

The Intel Core i5-12600KF has a base and boost speed for performance cores of 3.7GHz and 4.9GHz, respectively. Efficient core figures come in at 2.8GHz and 3.6GHz. There are six performance cores and four efficient cores with a total of 16 threads, including all cores.

The processor has a base power requirement of around 125W, but you can see this jump with all the boost technology kicking in from Intel. The 20MB of cache, 10nm manufacturing process, and support for DDR5 RAM make this processor a fantastic choice for a future-proof PC build.

