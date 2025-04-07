Microsoft celebrated its 50th anniversary, faced a protester accusing it of aiding genocide, and announced the next evolution of Copilot — all within one hour
Microsoft celebrated half a century of operations last week, but the tech giant's event was interrupted.
Microsoft just wrapped up quite the week. The tech giant celebrated its 50th anniversary by announcing a slew of new Copilot features. During that event, we saw some of the biggest names in Microsoft history.
A Minecraft Movie also hit cinemas recently. While the film received mixed reviews, it broke box office records for a movie based on a video game.
Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event
When you've been around for 50 years as a tech giant, there's a lot to celebrate. Microsoft marked the occasion with a major event.
Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event live blog
Microsoft event interrupted by protester
Microsoft Copilot Avatar feature
Copilot Actions — what are they?
Copilot to gain memory support
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, and current Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella were all on stage. Phil Spencer, the Microsoft CEO of Gaming was also there, and he was sporting a stylish Minecraft jacket.
In addition to being a celebration of five decades of operation, Microsoft's event served as a platform for several Copilot announcements. The AI tool now supports memory and will be able to interact with apps.
Copilot is also gaining support for Actions, such as making dinner reservations. Multiple shopping features are also on the way to Copilot.
You can relive the Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot Event through our live blog, which is now a handy timeline of all the announcements.
Protester accuses Microsoft of powering genocide
Near the beginning of Microsoft's 50th Anniversary Copilot Event, a protester interrupted Microsoft Copilot CEO Mustafa Suleyman. It has since been confirmed that the protester was Ibtihal Aboussad, a Microsoft employee.
Aboussad accused Microsoft of being a "war profiteer" and "using AI for genocide." Aboussad's claims centered around accusations of selling services to the Israeli military.
This is the moment a protester interrupted Microsoft's live Copilot AI event. pic.twitter.com/QB7TxFCbquApril 4, 2025
I covered the incident as it happened and added as many details as I could find following the event. Aboussad sent an email to hundreds, or possibly thousands, of Microsoft employees after the protest.
A Minecraft Movie
A Minecraft Movie premiered in cinemas last week. Though critics gave the film poor scores, audiences rated it more favorably, and it still managed to break box office records for its category.
Despite harsh critiques of A Minecraft Movie, the film broke box office records for its category. It had the best opening weekend ever for a movie based on a video game.
Xbox handheld tease
Following our exclusive reporting of an Xbox handheld codenamed "Project Kennan," people have wondered what the device would look like. We now have a bit of an idea thanks to a tease by ASUS and a meme from Microsoft.
Our little robot friend is cooking something up...#ROG #ROGALLY #PlayALLYourGames #NextLevelGaming pic.twitter.com/nDG7rlEIhHMarch 31, 2025
The video doesn't actually show what the device will look like physically, but we can now make a more educated guess.
The clip from ASUS shows an ROG Ally and an Xbox controller going inside a container, presumably to merge together.
The Xbox account on X responded to that video with the side-eye monkey puppet meme, showing team Xbox is in on the reference.
Windows Central Podcast
Each week our experts host the Windows Central Podcast to discuss the biggest topics in tech. This week, our Senior Editor Zac Bowden was joined by our Senior Editor Ben Wilson to celebrate Microsoft's 50th anniversary.
Reviews
Our experts go hands-on with the latest gadgets and games each week. Recently, our team looked at a pair of gaming earbuds, the new Razer Blade 16, and a line of backpacks from Razer.
- SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- Razer Blade 16 (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- South of Midnight ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- Razer Rogue Backpack V3 ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
- ASUS Zenbook A14 (2025) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
- HP EliteBook X 14 (G1a) ⭐⭐⭐⭐
