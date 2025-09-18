On October 14, Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 after a decade on the market. That means that starting next month, all Windows 10 users will be left in an insecure state unless they take action, whether that be by moving to a newer or different operating system, or ensuring their PC is enrolled in Microsoft's extended security updates (ESU) program.

When support for Windows 10 ends, Microsoft will no longer release new features, security updates, or bug fixes to Windows 10 users. That means if a security vulnerability is discovered in the Windows 10 OS after October 14, Microsoft will be under no obligation to patch it, leaving your PC at risk of being targeted.

How to prepare for Windows 10's End of Life

All Windows 10 Home and Pro users are impacted by this end-of-life date. If you don't take action, your PC will be left unsupported after October 14, and so it is vital to explore your options for keeping your PC secure going forward. Microsoft recommends upgrading to Windows 11 or buying a new Windows 11 PC if your current PC doesn't support it. If that's not an option, the ESU program is a temporary solution for remaining secure.

Microsoft's ESU program will allow users to continue receiving security updates on Windows 10 for an additional year beyond October 2025, and access to the program is free if you choose to sign in with a Microsoft account and sync your PC settings to the cloud. Alternatively, you can pay $30 or 1,000 Microsoft reward points.

The Extended Security Updates program isn't your only option, of course, as there are alternative avenues that can be completely free or involve buying an entirely new PC. Here's everything you need to know about your choices after Windows 10 hits its End of Life date, with our insights and recommendations if you choose to spend.

Are there any alternatives to Windows 10?

The most obvious alternative to extending your Windows 10 usage is upgrading to Windows 11, but that might not be possible if your PC lacks a TPM 2.0 module or any of the other minimum requirements for Microsoft's latest operating system. A 'Trusted Platform Module' (TPM) is a small chip that protects your PC at the hardware level, rather than relying on software security alone, and your PC might already have one.

If it doesn't, that doesn't mean you can't bypass the TPM requirement and upgrade an unsupported computer to Windows 11 anyway. Still, your chances of success can vary between devices, and Microsoft advises against this method, as it never changed its stance on TPM 2.0. However, if you're uncomfortable staying on Windows 10 or bypassing Windows 11's checks, you could try something entirely different.

With a relatively low amount of learning, you can uninstall Windows 10 (or 11) from your PC and replace it with an entirely different operating system, like a version of Linux, or Google's ChromeOS used on its Chromebook laptops.

Recently, we saw the launch of WINUX, a free Linux distribution (distro) that appeals directly to Windows users by modelling its desktop and overall UI around Microsoft's operating system. We tested WINUX and found it to be the most compelling 'Windows-like' distro to date.

Specifics for installing a Linux distro or ChromeOS will be found on their respective platforms, but generally aren't too difficult and rarely require more than a standard USB thumb drive that becomes a bootable device.

Upgrading your PC: Our top recommendations

Of course, one more foolproof method to avoid any issues when Windows 10 support ends is to simply buy a new PC. Although it isn't the most affordable option, one of the best Windows laptops we've tested is also among the most budget-friendly.

The 14-inch ASUS Zenbook A14 (2025) sells for around $879 at Amazon and offers fantastic battery life via Qualcomm's ultra-efficient 8-core Snapdragon X processor inside a beautifully lightweight laptop. You'll also get an OLED display, an area that ASUS specifically excels in, which is a particularly appealing detail for a sub-$1,000 laptop running Windows 11.

On the other hand, Microsoft's world-class Surface Pro 11 comes with a high-end Snapdragon X Elite chip that generally keeps the price around $1,399.99 at Amazon, but packages it in a gorgeous 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC. It supports everything Windows 11 has to offer, displaying it all on a crisp 120Hz OLED touchscreen that feels great as a tablet or with a detachable Flex keyboard.

10 years of Windows 10: How did we get here?

For the best part of a decade, Windows 10 stood as the world's most popular operating system, at least until Windows 11 surpassed its traffic earlier this year. Ten years is a relatively standard time span for OS support, but this end-of-life scenario is particularly unique, given how many PCs might not meet Microsoft's minimum requirements for an upgrade.

This page will be updated as frequently as necessary, leading up to the cutoff date on October 14, 2025, and in the following days where appropriate. Changes to Microsoft's policies aren't expected, and the ESU program will likely remain as the best option for those who would prefer to stay on Windows 10.

