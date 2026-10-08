I have to settle for this AI recreation because Microsoft won't share its gorgeous new Windows 11 wallpaper
A striking wallpaper spotted on RTX Spark laptops has Windows fans hunting for downloads.
I love a good wallpaper for my PC, and so do many members of the Windows Central community. When our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino shares a review of a laptop, it's normal to see comments asking how to download his wallpaper.
Microsoft has a similar enthusiasm for wallpapers. Windows Spotlight provides an ongoing stream of excellent images that rotate regularly. The tech giant also creates or commissions wallpapers to go along with major product announcements. Windows 10, Windows 11, and Copilot+ PCs all have their own official wallpapers.
Eagle-eyed viewers of this week's Windows and Surface event spotted what appears to be a new wallpaper from Microsoft. Our Senior Editor was at the event and snapped a shot of the wallpaper displayed across several new RTX Spark laptops.
Unfortunately, Microsoft has not shared the new image, forcing fans to turn to AI.
In response to Bowden's photo, X user @codejake shared a recreation of Microsoft's new wallpaper created with ChatGPT.
That recreation seems to do a fair job of replicating Microsoft's image, though I'm sure there are differences that will become clearer once we get hands on the official wallpaper.
We've seen AI used to create or recreate iconic wallpapers before. Our Senior Editor Ben Wilson used Adobe Photoshop's generative AI to expand a collection of Windows wallpapers.
The legendary Windows XP wallpaper was mixed with the Windows 11 "Bliss" wallpaper by Reddit user "Left_Hovercraft451" earlier this year. I even rocked a color-shifted version of the Bliss wallpaper made to have Windows Central colors for a while.
Until Microsoft shares the new wallpaper, we may have to settle for AI recreations. The first wave of RTX Spark laptops are already available for preorder and will start shipping on October 16, 2026, so we may see the files escape into the wild sooner rather than later.
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Sean Endicott is a News Writer at Windows Central, where he covers Windows 11, Surface hardware, Microsoft 365, AI, apps, and the broader PC ecosystem. Since joining the site in 2017, he has written well over a thousand articles across the Microsoft landscape, covering breaking news, analysis, and feature reporting.
He writes Windows Wrap, a weekly column covering the biggest stories in Windows and the PC industry, and what they mean for the platform going forward.
Before joining Windows Central full-time, Sean worked in journalism and media production after earning a First Class degree in Broadcast Journalism from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of tech, he is an award-winning American football coach based in Nottingham, England, and was named BAFCA Youth Coach of the Year in 2024.
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