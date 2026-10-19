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Microsoft just celebrated 12 years of the Windows Insider Program by sharing special wallpapers with Insiders. The images are all reminiscent of the Windows Bloom wallpaper that ships with Windows 11 and that has been remixed several times by Microsoft and enthusiasts.

I'm partial toward the blue version, likely because I learned how to use a PC on Windows 95. There are also white, green, orange, and purple variants as well as several dark-theme wallpapers.

This direct download link should get you all of the wallpapers, but you should also see them in an email from Microsoft if you're a Windows Insider.

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Microsoft shared the following message alongside the wallpapers:

"Thank you for 12 incredible years, Windows Insiders!

From exciting program changes to meetups that brought us together in the past year, you're at the heart of it all. As a thank-you, we created new backgrounds for all Insiders inspired by 12 years of the Windows Insider Program and the latest Surface design aesthetic."

The Windows Insider Program has been around for 12 years, but it has shifted in structure in that time. I've been an Insider since the beginning, as have many members of our team at Windows Central. In that time, we've seen everything from major Windows features not being tested with Windows Insiders to feedback directly shaping the future of Windows.

Microsoft refocused on the Windows Insider Program by refreshing it earlier this year. Since that refresh, we've seen more Insider builds per week and significant upgrades being tested in those builds.

Windows Insider meetups also returned this year, giving the community a chance to meet in person and interact with the Windows product team directly. The first Windows Insider meetup was in Seattle, Washington. Later, events took place in New York City (USA), Hyderabad (India), Taipei (Taiwan), San Francisco (USA), and London (UK).

I'm happy to see the Windows Insider Program on the right track. Microsoft is engaging with the community and shaping Windows 11 based on feedback.

Microsoft has shown the positive impact of listening to feedback through its recent changes to Xbox. Sometimes grabbing low-hanging fruit and addressing the top community concerns is exactly what's needed.

The wallpapers shared by Microsoft are a small gesture thanking Windows Insiders, but such gestures can go a long way. Ignored Insiders become Insiders who disengage from the Windows Insider Program, and that hurts all Windows users in the long run.

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