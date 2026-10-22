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I like to think Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is smiling here because of how much he loves the wallpaper behind him.

TL;DR Microsoft spent weeks teasing me with a gorgeous Windows wallpaper I couldn't download.

Fortunately, a Discord user found the image hidden inside Microsoft's Retail Demo Experience files.

When Microsoft announced the first wave of RTX Spark laptops, many were intrigued by the superchips inside the PCs. But I went a bit more surface-level, pun intended. During the Windows and Surface event, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a striking wallpaper across the new laptops.

The wallpaper is reminiscent of Windows 11's Bloom wallpaper, but it stands out for having a single curve and contrasting colors. As much as I like the Bloom wallpaper, it's been remixed several times by Microsoft and enthusiasts, so it's time for a new Windows wallpaper.

Sadly, Microsoft did not release the image after unveiling the new laptops. I waited with anticipation for the release of the RTX Spark laptops, but even when the Surface Laptop Ultra review went live, the new wallpaper was nowhere to be found. Microsoft even mocks us by having a blacked-out version of the wallpaper on the retail listing of the Surface Laptop Ultra.

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(Image credit: Microsoft)

Desperate to get my hands on the new wallpaper, I scoured reviews of the ASUS ProArt P16, HP OmniBook Ultra 16, and Surface Laptop Ultra only to be disappointed.

But a hero emerged, saving me from settling for an AI recreation of the wallpaper. Discord user TechosaurusRex discovered the wallpaper in the app files for Microsoft's Retail Demo Experience. Seemingly, Microsoft's plan was to tease us by showing the wallpaper on display retail units but not include the image on purchased PCs.

Luckily, TechosaurusRex stepped up and shared the wallpaper, ending my quest. Sadly, the above version is compressed to ensure our site loads quickly. I'll share the full resolution version as soon as possible.

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