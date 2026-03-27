Windows 95's self-healing tricks saved Microsoft's retro OS from rogue installations — A "fix it after they break it" strategy
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By Kevin Okemwa published
Windows 95's hidden SYSBCKUP folder quietly restored system files and stability.
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Windows 95's hidden SYSBCKUP folder quietly restored system files and stability.