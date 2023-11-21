Samsung's 27-inch 5K monitor is $300 off for Black Friday, making Apple's Studio Display look stupid

I'm what you might call a "resolution snob" when it comes to displays. The higher the resolution, the better for me. Anything below that "retina" quality, and I'm not interested. That's why, when Apple unveiled its 5K Studio Display for the Mac, I was extremely jealous as a PC user. Luckily for me, Samsung swooped in to save the day with its own 5K monitor for the PC space, and now it's the cheapest it's ever been thanks to Black Friday 2023.

Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor | was $1,599.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung This is Samsung's first 5K monitor, which competes head-to-head with the Apple Studio Display. It's one of few 5K monitors built for Windows PCs, featuring a high-quality aluminum chassis, large 27-inch IPS display with anti-reflective coating, and of course, a glorious 5K screen resolution.

✅Perfect for: Those looking for a high-end monitor that matches the Apple Studio Display in aesthetics and display sharpness. ❌Avoid if: You like to game on your PC. Most GPUs will struggle to push 5K pixels at anything above medium settings. 💰Price check: $1,299 at Best Buy

The perfect monitor for productivity tasks and entertainment activities

The ViewFinity looks great on any desk. (Image credit: Samsung)

As mentioned, the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K is pretty much the only direct competitor to the Apple Studio Display on the market currently. It features a similar design, built out of the same high-quality materials, and utilizes a similar 16:9 27-inch 5K display panel with a 218 PPI (pixels per inch.)

Samsung touts the ViewFinity S9 5K with a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut which means it's incredibly accurate. It also comes with an anti-reflective matte coating on the display glass, which means it does a better job at diffusing light and reducing reflections than the base-model Apple Studio Display does at $1,599.

Using a Samsung phone, you can even custom calibrate the display in your environment to ensure you're getting the most accurate colors. On the back, we have 1x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, 1x miniDP port, and 3x USB-C ports for data transfer and power. It even works with both Windows and Mac devices, meaning this is an excellent choice for Mac users too, who may not want to shell out for Apple's expensive alternative.

The ViewFinity S9 5K also comes with a webcam peripheral that attaches to the very top of the monitor, offering a 4K sensor for video calls. This webcam simply blows the Apple Studio Display's built-in webcam out of the water.

Lastly, the included stand is also made out of metal, and support both height and tilt adjustment, unlike the Apple Studio Display. In fact, the included stand even supports rotation, meaning you can use this monitor in portrait mode if you prefer.

Pretty much everything about the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K beats the Apple Studio Display, which is why I think it's the best 5K monitor on the market right now, especially in the PC space. And for $300 off its usual retail price, it's an absolute no brainer at $1,299.