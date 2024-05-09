Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus for JUST $15.99? A 96% discount seems too good, but this is a legit deal.

Microsoft's Office apps have been the gold standard for productivity for decades. Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are some of the most recognizable pieces of software among personal and professional users. However, purchasing the entire Office suite can be a bit pricey (or require a subscription) unless you find a deal that takes 96% off Office 2021 Professional Plus.

While the URL of HRK has "game" in it, the website has a massive library of gaming and non-gaming software. The digital game and software retailer boasts over 20,000 pieces of software in its store, allowing you to purchase items from Steam, Uplay, Origin, Battle.net, Xbox, GOG, and PSN at a discount. Sales fluctuate throughout the year, but the items sold through HRK are always at some discount.

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus | was $439.99 now $15.99 at HRK With Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus, you'll receive access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Access on a single device. Office 2021 Professional Plus includes co-authoring features and an improved comment layout as well. Right now, you can grab Office 2021 Professional Plus for $15.99, which is $424 off.

What is Office 365 Professional Plus?

Microsoft has several different ways to access its well-known Office applications. That variety allows people to find a purchase or subscription that works for their budget and workflow, but it also has the drawback of causing confusion.

There's a good chance that you've never heard of Office 2021 Professional Plus if you use Office for personal computing. That's because it is generally part of volume licenses through an organization. You can, however, purchase Office 2021 Professional Plus for yourself through online retailers, such as HRK.

Office 2021 Professional Plus has Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, and Access. It also integrates with Microsoft Teams.

You can co-author documents in real time with the Office apps you get through Office 2021 Professional Plus. You can also use other collaboration features, like seeing who is in a particular document. Word, Excel, and PowerPoint also have improved comments compared to previous versions of Office.

This deal on Office 2021 Professional Plus is only for use on Windows 10 or Windows 11. You cannot use the product on macOS, so ensure you want to use Office on a PC. The deal is on a license for just one device.

If you need the full range of online features available for Microsoft Office apps and other services, you should check out Microsoft 365. However, if you need to use the core Office apps, Office 2021 Professional Plus is a solid option, especially at its discounted price of $15.99.