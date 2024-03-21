The best Microsoft 365 deal gets you a full year of access for less than the cost of 8 months

Microsoft 365 is an ever-expanding suite of software and services, many of which are standard among personal and professional users. In addition to the classics like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, Microsoft 365 also includes Microsoft Editor, OneDrive storage, and ad-free Outlook. A year of Microsoft 365 Personal normally costs $69.99, but right now Amazon Prime members can get 12 months of Microsoft 365 for $49.99.

Microsoft 365 Personal | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMicrosoft-Personal-12-month-subscription-Auto-renewal%2Fdp%2FB07F3TQ6DQ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $69.99 now $49.99 for 12 months at Amazon A Microsoft 365 Personal subscription gets one person access to a range of apps and services across five devices. With it, you can use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, and ad-free Outlook. You also get access to Microsoft Editor, some bonus Clipchamp features, and Microsoft Defender.

Microsoft 365 Personal vs Microsoft 365 Family

Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family are the same in terms of which apps and services you receive access to. The difference is how many people receive access. A Microsoft 365 Personal subscription allows one person to use Microsoft's suite of apps across five devices at once. A Microsoft 365 Family plan lets up to six people use the apps and services.

Microsoft has a full page that breaks down all of the changes, but the short answer is that the difference between the two subscriptions is how many people receive access.

Best price on Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 Personal normally costs $6.99 per month. If you paid monthly, a year would total $83.88. Paying for an entire year at once usually reduces that cost to $69.99, but the current deal drops it down all the way to $49.99. To get that reduced price, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership.

Note that the Microsoft 365 deal is on an auto-renewing subscription. It's probably worth cancelling the auto renewal and then waiting for Microsoft 365 Personal to go on sale again. There are a few times throughout the year that the subscription drops in price through Amazon and some other retailers.

There are several different versions of Microsoft 365, including ones for personal use, families, and students. The best choice for you depends on the specific features you need and how many people need to access Microsoft 365 services.

Certain deals are limited to specific users as well, such as many students and teachers being able to get Microsoft 365 for free. College students can get Microsoft 365 for only $2.99 per month.

We have a whole piece on how to get the best price on Microsoft 365, which includes various options and bundles that are updated regularly.

For Microsoft 365 Personal users, Amazon's current discount that gets you a year for $49.99 is a nice deal. Through it, you'll get access for one person on up to five devices, making it an excellent choice for individuals who use Microsoft's suite of apps.

Microsoft Office 2021

If you'd prefer to pay a flat rate rather than a subscription, you can purchase Microsoft Office 2021. That purchase gets you a perpetual license of Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. But before you click away, understand that Microsoft Office does not come with cloud and AI-driven features that you'll receive with a Microsoft 365 subscription.

Microsoft Office is for offline use and for those who do not need the features exclusive to Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Office Home & Student normally costs $149.99, but it is currently on sale for $99.99 as part of Amazon's Spring Sale.