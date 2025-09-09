Microsoft is expected to begin retiring Outlook Lite and block new installations from October.

Microsoft has been on something of a rollercoaster with its properties over the past few weeks. As you may remember, the company recently announced its plans to retire the Mobile Plans app on February 27, 2026. The software giant recommends substituting the app with a browser to buy or manage cellular plans.

Now, yet another app is set to make its way to Microsoft's graveyard. It's set to pull the plug on its Outlook Lite mobile app (via Windows Report). Lite apps don't take up too much storage space, use less mobile data, and ship with fewer features compared to standard versions, but still deliver a similar user experience. For instance, Outlook Lite lacked third-party email account support.

Microsoft is expected to start Outlook Lite's retirement process by blocking new installations on October 6, 2025. The process could run for a couple of months, while the company indicated that it is retiring Outlook Lite to dedicate its focus and investments to the Outlook mobile app and an overall Android flagship experience, which should provide better functionality and user experience.

It's worth noting that Outlook Lite's retirement will mostly affect organizations and users from specific regions targeted by the app. Nevertheless, after the retirement process is complete, it'll no longer be possible to install Outlook Lite. As such, the company recommends switching to the Outlook Mobile app.

Microsoft says the change will happen automatically by the specified date, which means no intensive admin action will be required. Still, users are urged to update relevant documentation and otherwise encouraged to upgrade.

You can get started early by following the steps:

Within the notification section in your Outlook Lite app, select the Install Microsoft Outlook banner. Or open the Google Play Store. Search for Microsoft Outlook. Download and install the app. Log in with existing credentials to access email, calendar, and files.

Outlook Lite launched in 2022, providing users with a lightweight version of the Outlook email client on mobile devices, running smoothly on old hardware without performance and battery-related issues.

This prompted the app to garner a lot of interest and traction among most users. Last year in September, Microsoft revealed that Outlook Lite had already surpassed 10 million downloads. It'll be interesting to see if Microsoft can get Outlook Lite users to upgrade to its Outlook Mobile app or if they'll look elsewhere.

Are you an Outlook Lite user? Share your thoughts about Microsoft pulling the plug on the app and recommending upgrading to its Outlook Mobile app with me in the comments.