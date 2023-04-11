Sorry students, these goofy Snapchat Lenses in Microsoft Teams are for professional use only
Cat ears, chickens sitting on your head, and sloths hanging around your neck are clearly only for the workplace.
What you need to know
- Microsoft Teams gains support for over 20 built-in Snapchat Lenses this week.
- Snap's Camera app, which allowed people to add Lenses to calls in several apps, was recently shut down.
- Snapchat Lenses will be available on Teams for Work but not the education or free versions of Teams.
Microsoft Teams meetings are about to get a bit more fun. The app will gain support for over 20 Snapchat Lenses this week, all without requiring people to download a separate app or add-on (via The Verge). You can add a pair of sunglasses, some cat ears, or a bear hugging you, in addition to several other popular Lenses from Snapchat.
The addition of Snapchat Lenses to Teams comes just a few months after Snap shut down its own Camera app. That program could add Lenses to your camera for use in Teams, Zoom, and other applications.
The new Snapchat Lenses functionality is made possible by Snap's Camera Kit, which Microsoft also uses in its Flip Education platform.
Strangely, the Snapchat Lenses are only for the professional version of Microsoft Teams. While they would likely fit well on the Chat app powered by Teams or Teams for Education, only those in the workplace can join in on the fun.
Microsoft outlines the steps to get started in its Tech Community post (opens in new tab):
- Click “Video Effects”
- Then “More Video Effects”
- Scroll down in the right pane and select “Snapchat” under the “Filters” category
- Scroll down to view all and select your favorite Lens
- Click “Join now”
It's also possible to add Snapchat Lenses after joining a call by following these steps:
- Click “More…” at the top of your meeting screen
- Click “Video Effects”
- Scroll down in the right pane and select "Snapchat” under the “Filters” category
- Scroll down to view all and select your favorite Lens
- Click “Preview” to see your selected Lens without others viewing yet or “Apply” to turn on your favorite Lens
In case you're worried that all of your Teams meetings will feature cat ears or other props, Lenses are entirely optional. There are also more subtle Lenses such as the "smooth look" filter.
For now, Snapchat Lenses are only available in "classic Teams," but they'll make their way to the new version of Microsoft Teams by the end of 2023.
Microsoft 365 Personal (opens in new tab) | From $70/year (opens in new tab)
Microsoft 365 Personal comes with the Office suite and 1TB of OneDrive storage. It allows you to work from several devices, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. It also includes a long list of other apps and services, such as Editor, Microsoft Forms, and Microsoft Teams.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).