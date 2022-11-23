How to Amazon Assistant extension to save money on Black Friday 2022

If you're an Amazon member and plan to do your holiday shopping during Black Friday 2022, the Amazon Assistant extension for your web browser is a must-have to save money and time.

Amazon Assistant is the extension that Amazon has created for members to surface relevant products from the retailer as they browse other online stores, such as Best Buy, Microsoft Store, Office Max, Micro Center, Newegg, etc.

For instance, if you find a Dell laptop deal on Black Friday 2022 at the Dell or Best Buy website, if the extension shows the same product at a lower price, or prefer to get it from Amazon because you have a Prime subscription (opens in new tab) and want to take advantage of free shipping and easy return, you can add the product to your Amazon cart or list. The extension can also show the price history from the last 30 days to help determine if you're getting a good deal, but it's not available for all products.

This guide will walk you through the steps to use the Amazon Assistant extension to save money and time on Black Friday 2022.

How to get Amazon Assistant on your browser

Similar to other extensions, Amazon Assistant is also available for most browsers, including Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Mozilla Firefox.

Install on Edge

To install Amazon Assistant on Microsoft Edge, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Open the Edge Add-ons store (opens in new tab) . Click the Get button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Add extension button.

Install on Chrome

To install Amazon Assistant on Google Chrome, use these steps:

Open Google Chrome. Open the Chrome Web Store (opens in new tab) . Click the Add to Chrome button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Add extension button.

Install on Firefox

To install Amazon Assistant on Mozilla Firefox, use these steps:

Open Mozilla Firefox .

. Open the Firefox Add-Ons store (opens in new tab) .

store . Click the Add to Firefox button.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Add button.

Once you complete the steps, the assistant extension will install on the browser.

How to use Amazon Assistant on Black Friday 2022

The Amazon Assistant is relatively easy to use. Here's how:

Click the browser's Extensions button. Toggle the Amazon Assistant option to make it available on the address bar.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Amazon Assistant button and select the Sign in button.

(Image credit: Future)

Sign in with your Amazon account.

Open a product page from another store, such as Best Buy, Microsoft Store, Micro Center, etc., and if Amazon has the same product, you will see a flyout with the same product and details information, but from Amazon.

If the price is lower or you prefer to get it from Amazon, you can click the "Add to Cart" button to add it to your cart.

(Image credit: Future)

If you don't want to purchase immediately, click the Amazon Assistant button and select the "Add to list" option. As you select the option, an overlay will appear to customize the information and save the item into your list.

(Image credit: Future)

In the assistant interface, you can also perform searches and have quick access to your orders, lists, and other features.

More resources

For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources: