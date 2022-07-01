Windows 11 Build 25415 rolls out to Dev Channel just in time for 4th of July weekend

What you need to know

Microsoft just released Windows 11 Build 25151 to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The update includes a few fixes and does not have any notable new features.

One of the fixes addresses an issue that prevents some PCs from shutting down via the Start menu.

As Microsoft's Insider team got ready for the 4th of July holiday weekend, it rolled out one last build for the week. Insiders in the Dev Channel can now download Windows 11 Build 25145. The update only includes a small set of fixes, according to its changelog.

Here's what's new and fixed:

File Explorer

Fixed a scaling issue which could result in the tabs being unexpectedly large.

Right clicking a tab and then clicking somewhere else in File Explorer should dismiss the context menu more reliably now.

Other

We believe an underlying fix in Build 25145 addressed the recent issue where shutting down via the Start menu wasn’t working for some Insiders (unexpectedly rebooting instead), and as such are removing this from the known issues list. If you are continuing to encounter this issue with the latest updates, please report it in the Feedback Hub.

Fixed a high hitting Windows Security app crash.

Updated the Exclusions page in the Windows Security app so that file paths now make better use of the available space rather than truncating when space is still available.

Fixed an underlying issue which was causing a crash when trying to delete ports in printui /s .

. Fixed an issue causing printing to not work from UWP apps for some Insiders in the last 2 flights.

Microsoft also rolled out Build 25151 to Dev Channel Insiders this week, but that update also lacked any new features. It did, however, include more general improvements than today's build.

Windows 11 Build 22621.169 also shipped to Insiders this week, though it's for people in the Release Preview Channel. It was also a minor update.