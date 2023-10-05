Windows 11 removes Cortana app and adds new Settings homepage in latest Insider build

What you need to know

Microsoft just shipped Windows 11 Build 25967 to Insiders in the Canary Channel.

The update adds a new Settings homepage that offers a "dynamic and personalized experience."

The build also removes the Cortana app, updates Windows Subsystem for Linux, and fixes quite a few known issues.

Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel have a new build to install. The update brings systems to Windows 11 Build 25967 and includes several changes and fixes over the last preview build. As this is an update to the Canary Channel, you can expect some bugs. But the update also gives us a chance to see what Microsoft has in the works and to provide feedback.

The biggest change in Build 25967 is the addition of a new homepage in the Settings app. The new homepage provides a "dynamic and personalized experience," according to Microsoft. The homepage features interactive cards that represent different types of devices and their related settings. For example, the cloud storage card lets you know when you're running out of room in the cloud.

The build also removes the Cortana app, which is a change we already knew was on the way.

While not exclusive to this build, any Windows 11 PC in the Canary or Dev Channels running Windows 11 version 22309.xxxx.x or higher will see a refreshed Windows license page in the Microsoft Store.

Here's everything that's new and improved, as shared by Microsoft.

Windows 11 Build 25967: What's New

Introducing the new Settings homepage

We’re introducing a new homepage in Settings that offers you a dynamic and personalized experience. It provides an overview of your device, quick access to key settings, and helps manage your Microsoft account.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

We created interactive cards that represent various device and account related settings, grouped by commonly accessed functions. Each card is optimized to offer the most relevant information and controls at your fingertips. In this release, you’ll see up to seven cards, with more coming soon.

Here’s an overview of each card:

Recommended settings: This card adapts to your specific usage patterns, providing timely and relevant settings options. It’s designed to streamline your settings management and save you time. Cloud storage: Gives you an overview of your cloud storage use and lets you know when you’re nearing capacity. Account recovery: Helps keep your Microsoft account more secure by helping you add additional recovery info so you never get locked out of your account, even if you forget your password. Personalization: Brings customization to the forefront by offering one-click access to update your background theme or change your color mode. Microsoft 365: Provides a quick glimpse of your subscription status and benefits, along with the ability to take some key actions right in Settings instead of going to the web. Xbox: Similar to the Microsoft 365 card, you’ll be able to view your subscription status and manage the subscription from the Settings app. Bluetooth Devices: To simplify your Bluetooth device management experience, we’ve brought this to the forefront so you can quickly access and connect to your favorite Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Windows 11 Build 25967: Changes and Improvements

General

The Cortana app is removed after updating to this build. We have ended support for Cortana – see this page for more information.

Quick Settings

We are trying out a scrollable view of quick settings to some Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel as part of evaluating effectiveness of different layouts. As part of the change, rather than having to edit the list to add new quick actions, the user now has a scrollable list of quick actions that can be rearranged.

Settings

System Components currently listed in Settings > Apps > Installed Apps page, have moved to its own page under Settings > System > System Components .

. Xbox Game Bar is now Game Bar under Settings > Gaming.

Windows Subsystem for Linux

The September 2023 update for the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) has been rolled out and includes networking improvements in the latest Insider Preview builds. See this blog post for more details.

Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels running version 22309.xxxx.x of the Microsoft Store and higher will see the following improvement rolling out:

Visual refresh of Windows license pages: We’ve improved the look and feel of Windows license pages in the Microsoft Store to be consistent with Windows 11. The pages provide comparison tables between Windows editions to help make it easier to choose what license is best for you.

Microsoft's blog post about the update also breaks down all of the known issues in the build and outlines several fixes for issues.