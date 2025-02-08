Windows Central Podcast: What's next for Windows 11?

Daniel Rubino and Zac Bowden host this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on the agenda is Windows 11 and what looks to be next for the platform, including new features and Selenium. We'll talk about the current state of the Copilot+ PC, why it's confusing, and whether we're happy with ours so far. We also discuss our expectations around Build 2025 now that it's official, the latest updates from Qualcomm vs Arm, and the current state of Snapdragon laptops in the PC market.

It's a fun one, so tune in!

Hosts:

LIVE Video Podcast

You can watch the live streamed version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!

New Windows 11 features and Build 2025 predictions | Windows Central Podcast LIVE | 02/05/2025 - YouTube Watch On